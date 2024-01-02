We have done our waiting, especially since we were supposed to already have this movie. I am talking, of course, about the Luca Guadagnino film Challengers. You know, the one with Zendaya, which we almost instantly turned into a meme when the trailer dropped? The new poster has taken over the internet.

Originally set to come out in the summer of 2023, Challengers is giving a new name to throuples. Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor, the movie is all about the tension of Tashi’s (Zendaya) husband Art (Faist) facing off against his former best friend (and Tashi’s former boyfriend) Patrick (O’Connor) in a tennis match that is meant to jolt him out of a losing streak.

What we saw in the trailer, though, was a relationship built around the three of them having a mutual attraction to each other, which instantly got fans excited for what was to come. That’s why, when the release date was changed, we just waited for the movie patiently … okay, we were angry, but we understood why.

Now that it is 2024, it is the year of Challengers.

Happy challengers year to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/ZitZuTPfnL — rev (@whyrev) January 1, 2024

In the year of Challengers, we have already geared up on press for the movie, which is set to be released in April. On New Year’s Day, we got our first poster, and boy oh boy is it a poster that I want tattooed on my back, hung on my wall, and displayed in every major city known to man!

Gorgeous, perfect, and mainly a picture of Zendaya, the poster focuses on Tashi and has both Patrick and Art displayed in the reflection on her sunglasses. Can we get arthouse prints of this sent to all of us, stat? Because truly, most everyone on Twitter lost it looking at this poster, and rightfully so.

Zendaya unveils the first poster for Luca Guadagnino’s ‘CHALLENGERS’ pic.twitter.com/m73gjmfLHG — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 1, 2024

A perfect poster for the film of 2024

There are few movies that can take over the internet in such a way. Mostly they’re franchise movies, and it is rarely an indie movie from Luca Guadagnino taking over Twitter in this way. So, to see everyone screaming as much as we all were over the Challengers poster? I loved it!

Part of what works so well about this poster is that it’s just Zendaya. Well, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor are there; they’re just tiny. And we love when Zendaya gets to be the main attraction of whatever we’re going to see.

Notice how she’s so big on the poster and the men are so small, she’s queen she’s mother!! Men are nothing https://t.co/saomHP0Zdg — N. (@Deplatformnaya) January 1, 2024

This is how you make a poster. I don’t say that lightly. It has been so long since a poster has gotten me excited about something, and yes, the trailer for this movie did a lot of the work prior to this, but this poster is truly so beautiful in a way that just works so incredibly well to get us hooked into what Guadagnino has in store.

Challengers will finally hit theaters on April 26, 2024, and it cannot come soon enough. I need to see Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor in love. I need it now!

(featured image: Amazon MGM Studios)

