‘Euphoria’ Cast & Crew Doesn’t Owe Anyone Public Mourning Statements for Angus Cloud

Following Angus Cloud’s passing on Monday (July 30), social media was ablaze with Euphoria fans mourning the loss of the actor. However, there were some who saw this awful news as a time to hound those who work on the show by asking for—or telling them to make—statements on his death.

His family told TMZ, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Before she made her post about the Fezco star, Zendaya’s Instagram comments were flooded by those who believed they had a right to intrude on her grief.

i literally hate all of you horrible bitches so much. leave zendaya alone what the fuck pic.twitter.com/ayy4jy6lhI — monster high girl // goth barbie (@altaphrodite) August 1, 2023

Just because these people are in the public eye does not mean they owe us anything, though many of the cast and prominent crew members have now paid their respects to the 25-year-old, including Javon Walton, who played Angus’ onscreen adopted brother Ashtray, and Alexa Demie (Maddy Perez).

Javon posted a picture of them both on Instagram with the caption “rest easy brother” alongside a red love heart and dove emoji, while Alexa posted a broken heart emoji to her Instagram Story.

Zendaya did eventually post, though she seemed to imply in her caption that she hadn’t yet been ready to say what she did.

Uploading a black and white image of the Euphoria star smiling, she wrote, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Now, nearly 24 hours after she shared her thoughts, her comments are flooded with people supporting her and telling those who pressured her how despicable they are.

Though many said things that hit the nail on the head, I think this one sums it up pretty well: “People in the comments are so weird, stop demanding things from someone you don’t know and let her grieve how she wants. Not posting on social media straight away doesn’t automatically mean she doesn’t care you chronically online freaks.”

Just as people deserve to rest in peace, people deserve to grieve in it, too.

(featured image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]