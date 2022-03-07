In the first Euphoria-less Sunday of the past two months, given how season 2 has officially wrapped with the airing of the finale, “All My Life My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” it seems like an excellent idea to recap some of the information we have about the show’s future season 3.

First of all, there will indeed be a season 3—HBO’s Executive VP of Programming Francesca Orsi confirmed it to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that they “couldn’t be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.” A season 3 that will undoubtedly include most of the cast and characters we have learned to love (for the most part, looking at you Jacobs men) and maybe some new additions too.

As for the timeline of when the new season might start filming and then airing, nothing is certain and it’s all pretty much just speculation at this point. A fan tweet liked by Zendaya— reading “tomorrow is really the last episode of euphoria until 2024 huh :(“—might be a clue that it will be at least a couple of years before we step foot into Euphoria High again.

Not Zendaya liking this tweet about not getting new Euphoria until 2024 ?? pic.twitter.com/PcpkeD8Zhc — grant??‍? (@urdadssidepiece) February 27, 2022

While the long pause between seasons 1 and 2 was due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting a harsh stop to all filming activities, there might be a number of reasons production for season 3 is expected to take up roughly the same amount of time—maybe some scheduling conflicts for the actors? Zendaya does have to find some time to film Dune: Part Two, after all, and all the other members of the cast have had such a quick rise to fame that it’s not hard to see them busy with projects of their own.

In an interview with Variety, Eric “Doctor McSteamy but also Actual Human Garbage Cal Jacobs” Dane said that he expects filming will start again sometime around November, even though he himself isn’t sure. With all this uncertainty still hanging around the cast and crew, that timeline of season 3 airing around 2024 seems very plausible indeed.

All we need to do then is get ready for a long wait and hope that it will maybe be made a little bit less hard by some specials in-between season 2 and season 3. The ones that bridged season 1 with season 2 were dedicated to Rue and Jules—maybe we could have a couple more focusing on other characters? I would personally love to see Cassie and Maddy since their entangled storyline was a pretty central part of the season we all just finished watching.

Update: We had speculated that we were not going to see any new Euphoria episodes until 2024 and that speculation has pretty much been confirmed. Not that we got a release date or anything of the sort— but in a February 2023 Vogue interview Maude Apatow, who stars in Euphoria as Lexi Howard, revealed that the cast hasn’t even received the scripts for the show’s third season, let alone start filming.

“I honestly don’t know a single thing,” Apatow said to Vogue about fans asking her for details about what’s going to happen on Euphoria. “We should be getting scripts and hearing about next season soon-is, but I’m totally in the dark!”

Apatow is currently starring as Audrey in Broadway’s cult musical Little Shop of Horrors, and she will be at least until April 2 according to the musical’s official website. So if production of Euphoria season 3 is pushed back into the second half of this year, then we shouldn’t be expecting to actually see the new episodes at least until the latter half of 2024. It will be a long wait indeed.

(via PopBuzz; image: HBO)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]