Eric Trump recently sat down for an interview with Candace Owens for the far-right “news” outlet The Daily Wire, and he managed to flub one of the easiest, most softball questions possible.

Owens asked Trump the old imaginary dinner party question: If you could have dinner with any figure, alive or dead, who would you choose? Owens said Eric couldn’t choose his father, which would be the most sycophantic and therefore likely option, because he’s “already had dinner with him, plenty of times.” (Are we really sure about that, though? They don’t exactly seem close.)

Instead, Eric said he would invite Jesus—an extremely common and innocuous answer to the classic query. But when Trump explained why he chose Jesus and what they would talk about, that’s when things got weird.

“What would you ask him?” Owens asks.

“Oh god,” Trump says, thinking, “Did you envision this happening to the United States of America? Did you ever envision a person as incompetent as Joe Biden running the United States of America? How in the world did this happen?”

It was clearly a joke (not a good one) and Owens laughed with him. But then Trump changed his tone and continued in earnest.

“Honestly, I might ask him if this is actually a ploy to show people the difference between Republican leadership and Democratic leadership. Sometimes I think about that.”

Uh, what? Who exactly does he think is behind this “ploy”? The Democrats? Republicans? Jesus??

Trump says he believes the 2020 presidential election was “absolutely stolen,” so does that mean he thinks Democrats took the presidency in order to show America that they’re bad leaders? Or did Republicans voluntarily throw the election in order to get people to vote for them in the future? Or is he saying that this is the product of some sort of heavenly intervention to get Americans to vote Republican? There’s no answer here that makes any kind of sense but Trump keeps pushing forward.

After blaming Biden for everything from high gas prices to late Christmas presents (which he says happened within three weeks of Biden taking office, displaying a lack of understanding of both politics and time itself), Eric says, “You see this dichotomy between two people”—meaning Joe Biden and Donald Trump— “and that stark contrast, does that actually help educate the United States? And I think it really might.”

As a reminder, the original question here was what he would ask Jesus if he had the chance to speak to him.

Getting a chance to have dinner with Jesus Christ, your Christian faith vindicated after so many years. Proof of a higher power, the afterlife and more is in front of you in the flesh. With the mysteries of the universe swirling around in your brain, you ask him about Joe Biden. https://t.co/YRNXXI39ag — Nick Sokić (@Sokic_) February 16, 2022

American Christianity: thinking that Jesus is a Republican. https://t.co/Twvir0jKCG — Josh Clark (@JoshClarkVFX) February 17, 2022

the idea of having dinner with jesus christ and just yelling let's go brandon at him for two hours is actually pretty funny https://t.co/xJ5EF9A4eO — Jack Reacher (official account) (@loyalcutford) February 16, 2022

(image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

