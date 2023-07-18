Enjoy Some Romantic ‘Good Omens’ Fan Art Before Season 2

Good Omens season 1 was fun, but in the end, it wasn’t the witch finder army, the Antichrist, the four horsemen of the apocalypse, or the occultist from Malibu who captured the world’s attention. It was Aziraphale and Crowley, the cutest power couple to come along in six thousand years. It was Aziraphale and Crowley’s love story that made season 1 so good, and we’re all champing at the bit to see that story continue in Good Omens season 2.

Season 2 hits Prime Video on July 28, but what are we going to do until then!? Maybe some romantic fan art will tide us over!

Here’s some of the best Good Omens fan art we’ve found. Note: you may need to be logged in to Instagram for the embedded posts to show up.

First, we have this sweet portrait by Brianna Cherry Garcia, which she posted just after season 1 aired. We’re big fans of Garcia’s work here at TMS. Look at these BBs:

Here’s Masao, with a Good Omens take on the Barbie mugshot meme.

Artist Jill’s got a new take on the original Good Omens book covers, which feature Aziraphale and Crowley reclining.

Here’s one, by Cliopadra, that shows off Aziraphale and Crowley’s personalities. I love Crowley’s serpentine pose, and the book spines behind them.

Here’s a minimalist portrait by artist Noice. Click through to their profile for more!

Here’s a sweet, classic portrait by Solitudee:

One bonus of Good Omens season 2 is that it’s giving us something I’d never come across before: fan art of John Hamm. Here’s a variation of one of the season 2 posters, by EdibleEeel.

This one, by Elizabeth.Arte, is just adorable. 10/10, no notes.

Here’s a sweet montage by Tio Limon:

Finally, here’s a lovely hug by Ax Webtoon. I know what I’m manifesting for season 2!

But wait! Aziraphale and Crowley aren’t the only characters we’re looking forward to in season 2. Here’s Maggie and Nina, who own the record store and coffee shop by Aziraphale’s bookshop, drawn by Aliss_Myth.

Of course, there’s tons more great fan art out there—way too much to fit in one article. Feel free to drop your favorites in the comments!

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]