The ‘Barbie’ Mugshot Memes Have Begun

Barbie is coming! Ken is, too, I guess. And they’re both getting up to some very meme-able shenanigans!

In Barbie, coming out July 21 (yes, the same day as the atomic bomb movie), Barbie (Margot Robbie) finds out that she has to leave Barbie Land and go to the real world to discover what’s going wrong in her home. She gets in her lil’ pink convertible, makes sure Ken (Ryan Gosling) has his roller blades, and drives straight into real life. Or, at least, Venice, CA, which bears a passing resemblance to real life.

That’s where she and Ken promptly get arrested! In one of the funniest shots in the trailer, Barbie and Ken get their mugshots taken. Barbie looks stunned and terrified, but Ken is clearly having a blast. Instead of staring straight ahead, he gives the camera a three-quarter angle and a winning smile.

Whatever this dynamic is, it perfectly sums up so many fictional relationships—and that fact wasn’t lost on fan artists. One person on Twitter put out the call to insert everyone’s favorite ships into the mugshot.

babe wake up . a new draw your ship prompt just dropped pic.twitter.com/cqDUWlACCG — mew ? (@kojironanjo) May 25, 2023

As you can expect, the responses are nothing short of incredible. See, for instance, Zuko and Sokka from The Last Airbender:

zuko and sokka special episode prayer circle https://t.co/oIM9inA9iQ pic.twitter.com/rAkNJ8jxtf — 6y9brows ?TOTK and Barbie era (@6y9brows) May 28, 2023

Or maybe Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy!

There are several Star Trek ones out there, providing yet more evidence that Star Trek is enjoying a fabulous renaissance among sci fi fans.

friendSHIP? relationSHIP? whatever just take this ?



harry and tom version #StarTrek https://t.co/n5p7d0lRaa pic.twitter.com/3rOdLgS2jD — tini / elnor COMMISSIONS OPEN (@MemyselfandTini) May 29, 2023

If you’re a Marvel fan, you can’t go wrong with some Bishova (Yelena/Kate Bishop), or Lokius (Loki and Mobius).

"Oh, it's Kate, Kate Bishop. You probably know my mom, she got arrested last Christmas, it was a whole thing."

"KATE. Stop. Talking." https://t.co/DOOZ8uuAaZ pic.twitter.com/XcuN1D4by0 — Maddie ⧗ (@CritterOfHabit) May 28, 2023

I honestly feel like the Kate/Yelena one could be reversed and work equally well? After all, Yelena did that whole mac and cheese monologue. Whatever, I love this version, too.

Finally, the very best entry I’ve seen so far:

I had to get it out of my system I’m sorry https://t.co/pItNMnyMkE pic.twitter.com/JDzjixuPwB — ?? Share the Good News! ?? (@beartnie) May 28, 2023

I’ll be honest, when I heard that a Barbie movie was coming, I was skeptical. They’ve been making Barbie movies and shows for years—how good could this one be? Based on how instantly this the mugshot hit the pulse of every fandom on Earth, though, I’d say Greta Gerwig is going to take us on a fantastically wild ride this July.

Meanwhile, you can click through to the original Twitter post above to see all the weird and wonderful ships people have drawn.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

