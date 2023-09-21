Emotional Crowley Fan Art Is the Only Balm for the Wounds Left by ‘Good Omens’ Season 2

If you’re anything like us, you’re still reeling from the end of Good Omens season 2. All we wanted was a slow-burn romance between an angel and a demon stuck on Earth. Was that too much to ask? Not that I didn’t like the ending (I do love an angsty twist), but I wasn’t ready for the gut punch it ended up being.

Over the course of the season, Crowley (David Tennant) finally realizes he’s been in love with Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) for ages. Possibly since the beginning of time. Crowley works up the courage to confess his feelings to his angel. Before he can, Aziraphale reveals the “good” news that he is returning to Heaven. Aziraphale thinks he can help steer the place into a new direction with Crowley at his side.

The revelation hurts Crowley, but he proceeds to tell Aziraphale how he feels. Let’s be clear: I adore everything Crowley does, from his hair to his bouts of rage to the way he walks. But the way he says “hmmm” when trying to articulate what he dreamed for him and Aziraphale just breaks me. So he kisses Aziraphale goodbye (literally) and walks away, obviously in pain. What would Crowley do after such a devastating breakup? We must look to fan art for the answers.

He’s just a good old-fashioned lover boy

If fans know Crowley (and I think they do), he would probably listen to his playlist that reminds him of Aziraphale on repeat—especially “Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy” by Queen. Then he would probably get some wine and revisit all the places he and Aziraphale would visit. The coffee shop, the park bench, and The Ritz—he would have to see it all again.

I’m fairly certain once Aziraphale left to Heaven, Crowley would return to the bookshop for a good cry.

He would definitely try to cheer himself up with a drive. But we all know how much even being in his car would remind him of his angel.

At some point, he would be able to return to his home. There he could be with his plants and records while he fully came apart at the seams.

We’re crossing our fingers for a season 3 after the writers’ strike finally ends. Until then, keep processing your pain through beautiful art.

(featured image: Prime Studios)

