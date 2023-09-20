Now That I Know What Everyone Went Through With ‘Good Omens’ Season 2, It Sucks

Somehow, I didn’t get spoiled on Good Omens season 2 despite not watching it right as it dropped—mainly because I didn’t have time, and everyone was telling me that the last episode completely wrecked them, so I wasn’t really rushing to feel emotionally drained. Still, somehow, I remained unspoiled apart from the kiss heard round the world, which we were all spoiled on from a trailer prior to the season ever coming out. So, when I was trapped alone with COVID and had nothing to do but be alone with my thoughts, I figured … what better way to suffer than watch season 2 of Good Omens and cry? So I did.

And boy was I emotionally drained, and then I realized that everyone else was still emotional about it—rightfully so, of course, because who wouldn’t be emotionally distraught about David Tennant walking around, all limbs flailing and vulnerable, next to Michael Sheen, who is less than open about his own feelings, an opposite reaction from what we’re used to seeing with Aziraphale (Sheen) in the series?

Crowley (Tennant) usually refused to open up, and it was how we knew what he was feeling. Hidden in his emotionless responses was what was really going through his head, but throughout season 2, we’ve begun to see him open up more and show Aziraphale more of what’s going on with him. He’s been a little less cold and a little more open with how he feels about a situation or a person because that’s how Aziraphale is, and for a moment, Crowley clearly thinks that means his feelings are reciprocated. Instead, Aziraphale has just assumed that what he wants is what Crowley wants and vice versa, and it results in a painful end for our demon and angel pair.

Heartbreak doesn’t feel good in a place like this

Watching Crowley drive down the street alone while Aziraphale took the elevator back to Heaven by himself wasn’t fun. It wasn’t fun watching Crowley stalk back and kiss Aziraphale with passion, either, trying to convince him that their place was together in the book shop, even that’s what we’ve waited two seasons for. Because going down that road together is a decision Aziraphale needs to make on his own. Crowley has gone through the process of arriving at that point, but Aziraphale hadn’t gotten there yet—not when he was telling Crowley that he could become an angel again and rule beside him.

Aziraphale was always hopeful; that was the point, and his hope was always that Heaven was good and that it would work out for them. Crowley tried to show him that neither Heaven nor Hell was right or wrong, but it still wasn’t enough, and now that Aziraphale can be in charge, maybe he’ll see the corruption firsthand and come back to Crowley and apologize. Maybe we will have a season of their tension before the two come back together.

Who knows what’s in store for our devil and angel? Until we know what awaits Heaven and Hell in season 3, we just have to sit in pain, and now that I know what you’ve all been through? This sucks.

