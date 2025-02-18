Elon Musk allegedly has a new baby mama, and the more I learn, the more I cringe

Most everything I learn about Elon Musk is not something that I want to know. And yet here we are, learning about an alleged new baby mama against our will.

Musk reportedly has a new baby with Babylon Bee writer Ashley St. Clair and she’s taken to social media to call him names and claim he’s not paying for their child. The news broke on Valentine’s day when St. Clair posted a statement about her child that she shares with Musk, shaming journalists for “invasive” reporting on the matter.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” she wrote on X. “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

Then, on the 15th, Musk replied to a tweet claiming that St. Clair tried to “ensnare” him for half a decade by writing “Whoa” as response. The screengrab that Musk was replying to showed St. Clair saying that she wanted a marriage proposal from Musk back in 2020 and when a man replied to her that Musk had a baby with a woman, St. Clair wrote “Well, he actually has 7 kids and goes through women pretty fast” with a crying and laughing face emoji. She then would go on to maybe have a kid with him.

The maybe part is because St. Clair claimed in a since deleted tweet that Musk refuses to claim their child as his own. Hence why this is news.

Reaching out on X is….something

St. Clair posted on X that she had been attempting to contact Musk and he is not replying to her. “Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

Then, a representative for St. Clair shared a statement on X about the situation saying that the two are working towards an agreement. “Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time. It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially,” the statement read.

It then went on to say that they are waiting for Musk to “publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share.”

As of this moment, Musk has not said whether or not St. Clair’s child is his publicly. But I have been forced to learn all about their maybe love affair against my will and now you all have to learn about it.

