Elizabeth Olsen Agrees With Brie Larson. Bring on the Lady Avengers!

It’s time. So many fans want to see an all-female team-up for the Avengers, and we’re not the only ones. More and more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s actresses are coming out campaigning for the team-up of our dreams. We’ve already heard of such a push from the likes of Tessa Thompson, Brie Larson, and Karen Gillan, and now, Wanda Maximoff herself is talking about what seeing the ladies of Marvel take to the screen together would mean for fans.

Elizabeth Olsen talked to Buzzfeed News’ AM to DM and honestly brought up some great points about all of the characters in the MCU, but one thing she said really hits and is, mainly, why so many of us want this kind of film: Comics aren’t just for boys.

I think people really love these characters. I feel like all the men in Marvel movies have done such a brilliant job with satisfying a lot of things our audiences want, and they’re funny and they’re talented. And so are all the women. And to give them more screentime, I think, would be a huge impact because comics aren’t just for boys who want to watch big boys.

They aren’t the only Marvel stars pushing for this movie, though. On her promotional tour for her new movie, A Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson also brought up to Variety the idea of the ladies teaming up once more as they did in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

I don’t know what my future is in that world. Obviously, it’s a little more opaque for my character. But that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful, and when they come together, it’s explosive and unstoppable. So yes, I’m pushing for that. I think audiences want it, and I’m definitely one of them.

I just hope it wouldn’t be as heavy-handed as some of the Marvel “lady power” moments can be. Avengers: Infinity War’s “She’s not alone” was a flawless transition into a scene where Okoye, Wanda, and Natasha all fought side by side, but then, in Endgame, a similar moment on a much larger scale felt a bit too much like hollow lip service.

So, my dream is that this team-up movie would actually establish relationships between many of the women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and explore the power that each of these women possesses, especially because two of these heroes are canonically some of the strongest members of the Avengers. (Shoutout to my baby Wanda Maximoff and Carol Danvers!).

