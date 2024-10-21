‘The Running Man’ is bringing in Gotham’s own as Sheila Richards

Going to continue to think that Edgar Wright is casting The Running Man just for me. Wright’s adaptation of the Stephen King novel (which he is writing with Michael Bacall) has found its Sheila Richards! And it is one of Gotham’s own.

Jayme Lawson, who fans may know as Bella Reál in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, is set to star opposite Glen Powell in the new film (in an exclusive to Deadline). Lawson is also starring in the new Michael B. Jordon and Ryan Coogler film Sinners. Lawson will be playing Sheila Richards, the wife of Powell’s Ben Richards who is struggling to take care of their sick daughter.

I love Sheila as character because while Ben has his arc in the game, Sheila is left to take care of their sick daughter. She is a sex worker who is trying to bring money in for their family to take care of their daughter, Cathy, but it isn’t enough for the medicine she needs, hence why Ben decides to go to the games.

This is one of King’s darker stories which, I know, is saying something. But Ben is literally in his own Most Dangerous Game esque situation. A hunter (Lee Pace) is literally trying to kill all the runners for sport. Josh Brolin will be playing a producer of the game shows in the film and Powell’s Twisters co-star, Katy O’Brian, is playing another contestant.

The Running Man is also an 80s movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger but that movie is very different from the King novel. Whether Wright and Bacall are taking inspiration from both or pulling entirely from the King novel, we do not know. But I really do feel like so much of this movie is made for me specifically and I have to thank Edgar Wright for having my best interests at heart.

I love a twisted story

My favorite story to learn about in school was The Most Dangerous Game. Sure, when you break it down to its bare bones, it is a story of a man hunting another man. But the reality is that it is an exploration of human desperation and their desire to survive. It could have easily been a bloody battle and that was that but it wouldn’t be a good story.

The Running Man uses that same tactic. It is about Ben’s desperation to provide for his child. Sheila is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure Cathy has the medicine she needs. You could have given me a movie with Glen Powell fighting for his life and I would probably think it was great but a story like King’s The Running Man has that added layer to it that makes it very special.

Given Lawson’s past work, I am beyond excited to see her take on Sheila. Look, anyone who can get me to TRUST a politician from Gotham is an actress I can put my faith behind. She’s brilliant and the rest of this cast just has me so beyond hype for what Wright and company have in store.

