Edgar Wright and Michael Cera are working together in ‘The Running Man’. We are so back

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World fans, get HYPE. Michael Cera, who played the titular Scott Pilgrim in the Edgar Wright film, is working with the filmmaker again. This time, they’re tackling Stephen King together with The Running Man.

News broke in an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter that Cera would be joining the Glen Powell led movie along with Coda and Cat Person actress, Emilia Jones. Cera is set to play a rebel who is attempting to help Powell’s Ben Richards survive the game he has put himself in and take on those in charge. Jones will play a wealthy woman who does not grasp the reality of the world she’s living in.

The Running Man was originally published under King’s pen name Richard Bachman. It was then turned into a 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Wright, who is directing the film and co-writing it with Michael Bacall, is hopefully bringing us a more truth adaptation of King’s work. The cast continues to fill up with some brilliant actors we know and love. Josh Brolin is set to be the film’s villain as a producer on the show. Lee Pace is another villain, the game hunter hunting down Ben Richards in the game show. Katy O’Brian will play another contestant.

Recently, Jayme Lawson was announced as Shelia Richards, playing Powell’s wife and the mother of his sick daughter. Ben decides to put himself on the game show network because his family could not afford medicine for his sick child. Ben gets put into “The Running Man” where a hunter seeks to capture and kill contestants.

Wright reuniting with Cera is exciting though. Recently, the two worked together again on Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Wright was an EP on the project and Cera returned to voice Scott in the anime series.

A reunion we’ve been waiting for

Since the release of Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World back in 2010, fans have fallen in love with Wright and Cera’s work. As a fan of the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy myself, it was nice to have another Wright project to connect with. While Wright worked with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost often, he didn’t work repeatedly with Cera. That’s why this is so exciting!

Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World is beloved by fans. Based on the series of graphic novels, the film has become a cult classic. With fans constantly wanting more from the cast, it was only a matter of time before we got this reunion. Getting to see Cera tackle a role in a Stephen King story? That’s just an added bonus.

I’m also extremely excited for Jones’ role in the film. She has always been brilliant in whatever she does but this role does seem like a departure for her. Whatever Edgar Wright has in store for us with The Running Man, I’m excited. This is the film I have been the most excited about recently and each new casting announcement rules. What next? Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Simon Pegg are going to show up?!

