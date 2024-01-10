How ‘Echo’ Resolves a Big ‘Hawkeye’ Cliffhanger

Echo is finally on Disney+, and though it unfortunately fell victim to a somewhat slow start, it may prove to be a vital stepping stone in steering Marvel back on track.

While the show seems much more interested in character-driven storytelling than some of its fan-service-laden counterparts, that doesn’t mean Echo is totally shying away from bringing back a few favorites, with Daredevil being the leading example in that department. But some viewers—namely, those who watched Hawkeye and are unfamiliar with the comics—may have been a bit shocked to see a certain ivory-clad crime lord still breathing at the start of the show.

Is Kingpin dead?

(Disney+)

As of Echo, Kingpin is still alive and well, having promptly tidied up that gunshot wound with an eyepatch before getting on with his life shortly after.

Now, plenty of viewers were probably ready to call foul on Kingpin surviving after quite literally getting shot in the face, but those who have a long-standing familiarity with Wilson Fisk know that it would take much more than a bullet to the head to put him in the ground.

Indeed, Fisk may seem like your run-of-the-mill criminal mastermind, but that’s pure muscle you’re looking at; the most likely explanation for his survival would probably be that, in the moment Maya pulled the trigger, Kingpin managed to catch the bullet with a simple flex of his eyelids, passing out from the shock that came from the damage to his eye, but ultimately preventing his demise. Indeed, black market CrossFit goes a long way, folks.

And for those of you who have found a new or rekindled love for the complex Marvel villain, you’re in luck: Fisk is set to have yet another major role down the line in Daredevil: Born Again, and one can only imagine the tension that will crackle between the Man Without Fear and the man who never skips eyelid day.

Echo is now available to stream in full on Disney+.

