‘Echo’s Premiere Sets It Apart From Other Disney+ Series

The latest Marvel TV series, Echo, starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, starts this week. Here’s when you’ll be able to catch it on Disney+ as it breaks with the streaming platform’s usual release structure.

Marvel’s new Spotlight initiative kicks off with the Echo. First introduced in Hawkeye, Maya Lopez is like an adopted daughter to Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). Raised to be a member of the Track Suit Gang, Maya is a tough contender specially trained in hand-to-hand combat and firearms. When we met her in Hawkeye, she led the group under Fisk’s larger crime organization. She searched for Ronin (Clint Barton/Hawkeye’s alter ego), as Ronin had killed her father. However, Maya found out the truth was a little more complicated, and her beloved “uncle” Kingpin had orchestrated the entire thing. After this revelation, Maya takes time away from New York to figure things out.

Echo picks up right after the events of Hawkeye, as Maya travels to her hometown. She wants to reconnect with her Native American roots. Trailers for Echo depict a story that is grittier and bloodier than what we have seen in the other Marvel/Disney shows. It is the first show to get a TV-MA rating. It looks like an intense and interesting ride. Echo arrives this week, so don’t miss the premiere.

What date and time does Echo premiere?

Echo arrives on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 9PM ET. Like Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Echo will debut on both Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously, but otherwise, Echo is following a very different structure than past Disney+ Marvel releases (and Disney+ releases in general).

Usually, Disney streams one or two episodes of a new show on a premiere night and then releases the remaining episodes weekly. In a new move by the media giant, all five episodes of Echo will be available to watch on January 9. It will be interesting to see if this is how Disney will handle their series moving forward, and whether this model will prove more or less successful than other Marvel releases. At least we can dive into Maya’s story all at once instead of needing to wait week to week.

(featured image: Walt Disney Pictures Studios)

