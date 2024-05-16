‘Will Trent’ Is Building Up to an Emotional and Suspenseful Season 2 Finale

The intensity has been rising as Will Trent races towards its season 2 conclusion, and viewers are no doubt eager to know when they can catch what is sure to be an emotional season finale.

Based on the book series of the same name by Karin Slaughter, the procedural crime drama follows Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez), a gifted Special Agent working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. While Trent has overcome many obstacles to become one of the most successful agents in the department, he privately struggles to come to terms with his childhood. Trent was abandoned at a young age and grew up in the foster system, during which he experienced much trauma. Much of season 2 has focused on him trying to retrieve one particularly horrific memory from his childhood, which he had been repressing.

The memory was unveiled in episode 8, “Why Is Jack’s Arm Bleeding?” Meanwhile, episode 9, “Residente o Visitante,” sees Trent temporarily travel to Puerto Rico as he tries to come to terms with what happened to him as a child. However, upon returning, he is immediately caught up in a case. There are also hints that a major case is building up, which will require the efforts of the entire GBI team to solve. Needless to say, the finale is shaping up to be quite interesting.

When does Will Trent’s season 2 finale premiere?

Viewers won’t have to wait long for the Will Trent season 2 finale. Season 2, episode 10, “Do You See the Vision?” is set to premiere during the show’s usual allotted spot on Tuesday night. It will arrive on ABC on Tuesday, May 21st, at 8/7c. The episode will also be available to stream on Hulu the day after its premiere.

The official synopsis for Will Trent‘s season 2 finale reads:

Will, Faith and Angie find themselves embroiled in a series of cases where a similar marker links the murders of several sex offenders. Meanwhile, Angie grapples with an unexpected proposition from Amanda.

In the previous episode, Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) and Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) started investigating the mysterious death of a sex offender. However, it looks like the case is more than an isolated incident, giving the team a complicated case to work through for the season finale. One can also anticipate that the episode will touch on how Trent is coping with his recently resurfaced trauma. Still, with trauma so severe, it will likely take additional episodes for Trent to fully come to terms with his memories. Fortunately, after the season 2 finale, viewers can rest assured that more episodes are on the horizon, as Will Trent has already been renewed for season 3.

