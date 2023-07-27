The glitter has just barely been cleaned up from the finale of Dungeons and Drag Queens, but we’ve already got our first taste of Dimension 20‘s next season, thanks to a newly released trailer. The TTRPG series’ 19th season, which we now know is a side quest (not featuring the mainstay group of players known as the “Intrepid Heroes”) called Mentopolis, will stream exclusively on College Humor’s Dropout, beginning August 9.

Who are the players in Dimension 20: Mentopolis?

Following plenty of speculation and rumor that turned out to be (miraculously) true, one of the most exciting reveals we got in the Mentopolis trailer was the news that yes, as Twitter and Reddit had sleuthed out, Hank Green (of YouTube/Vlog Brothers fame) will in fact be at the table this season. He’ll be joining Dimension 20 for the first time and playing as “The Fix”, who the trailer describes as a “hard-boiled hitman.” Joining Green will be Intrepid Hero Siobhan Thompson (in her first side quest season) as femme fatale Imelda Pulse.

Dropout/College Humor mainstay Mike Trapp will play the gritty gumshoe Hunch Curio, while Dimension 20: Misfits and Magic alum Danielle Redford will bring renowned reporter Anastasia Tension to life. Rounding out the cast is Dimension 20 newcomer Alex Song-Xia as “noble newsie” Conrad Schintz, and Dungeons and Daddies star Freddie Wong as Daniel Fucks, whose name presumably tells you everything you need to know. As usual, series creator Brennan Lee Mulligan will assume the role of Game Master.

What’s the premise of Mentopolis?

Beyond the eclectic casts, one of the major draws of each new season of Dimension 20’s ever-changing universes and realms. We’re always excited to see what new world Mulligan has cooked up for his players to inhabit, and Mentopolis looks to be no exception. Mentopolis (a title that riffs on Fritz Lang’s classic sci-fi film Metropolis) will take place in the mind of unassuming scientist Elias Hodge, a la Disney’s Inside Out. The microscopic heroes will navigate the bustling, film-noir-inspired city of Mentopolis, which represents the inner workings of Hodge’s mind, as they race to solve a murder mystery full of what’s sure to be shocking twists and turns.

In addition to the general premise, we also have an idea of some character-specific storylines: Siobhan Thompson’s Imleda Pulse is a well-off heiress who believes she’s being stalked, and Freddie Wong’s Daniel Fucks (again, it’s going to take a while to get used to that name) has been revealed as the proprietor of a speakeasy called “Sugah’s.”

What TTRPG system does Mentopolis use?

According to the Dimension 20 Twitter, Mentopolis will operate using a modified Kids on Brooms rule system, but will also feature some signature Brennan Lee Mulligan twists. In addition to narrative tweaks to the KoB system, this season’s table looks to include several physical gameplay quirks, including a spinning, Vegas-style roulette wheel that sits in the middle of the table, and a Rube Goldberg machine.

When and where can I watch Mentopolis?

If all this news has you chomping at the bit for more Dimension 20, the good news is you won’t have to wait long. Mentopolis debuts on August 9, and all episodes (released weekly) will stream exclusively on Dropout.

(featured image: Dropout)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]