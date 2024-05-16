Audiences are saying goodbye to Young Sheldon this week, but along with Sheldon himself, we’re bidding farewell to a whole cast of memorable characters—including Missy, his twin sister. Missy has grown up a lot during the show’s run, but how old is she, exactly?

Young Sheldon is a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, the beloved sitcom about a group of physicists. Among those scientists is Sheldon Cooper, a social awkward prodigy who enjoys an illustrious career at Cal Tech. In Young Sheldon, we get to see Sheldon’s early years, including the adventures of his quirky Christian family in a Texas suburb.

Over the course of its seven seasons, though, Young Sheldon has proven to be more than just a prequel. Sheldon and his family have revealed a deep well of charm and heart, navigating everything from college classes for 10-year-olds to destructive hurricanes and devastating deaths in the family.

One of the core relationships in Young Sheldon is Sheldon’s relationship with his twin sister, Missy. Played by Raegan Revord, Missy is the polar opposite of Sheldon. While Sheldon is studious and bookish, as befitting his status as a genius, Missy has little interest in academics. Instead, she’s outgoing, reckless, and constantly annoyed by her twin brother. Interestingly, Missy eventually develops a friendship with Paige, Sheldon’s gifted rival, after Paige gains a rebellious streak due to her parents’ divorce.

With all those plot developments, it’s no surprise that Missy goes through a lot of growth throughout the seven seasons of Young Sheldon.

How old is Missy in Young Sheldon?

When the series begins, Missy, like Sheldon, is nine years old. However, by the time the series ends, they’re both 14. Like most young actors, though, Revord is a bit older than her character. As of this writing, Revord is 16 years old.

If the end of Young Sheldon has you missing Missy, don’t worry—you can revisit her cameo appearances in The Big Bang Theory. Played by Courtney Henggeler, the adult Missy appears in three episodes of the classic sitcom.

