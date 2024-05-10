‘Shōgun’ Season 2 Is One Step Closer To Happening

FX is working out a way to bring Shōgun back for season 2, starting with the most crucial component of the series: Hiroyuki Sanada.

Deadline reports that FX has closed a deal with Hiroyuki Sanada to return for a second season of Shōgun, the limited series based on James Clavell’s classic novel. Sanada, who also produced the first season, would reprise his role as Yoshii Toranaga, the strategic lord of Kanto who breaks from the council of regents and allies with a similarly ambitious Englishman named John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis).

It’s hardly surprising that FX hopes to continue Shōgun—the series is a massive streaming hit for FX and beloved by critics for its nuanced performances (asterisk Jarvis, whose boorish Blackthorne evokes an unhinged Tom Hardy—compliment), excellent writing, and stunning cinematography. All of which—combined with a sprawling recreation of 17th century Japan—has also made Shōgun an incredibly expensive project for FX, which spent a reported $250 million on the series.

Per Deadline, the deal with Sanada is one of many being worked out before FX officially moves ahead with a second season. If Shōgun season 2 comes together, the series would be reclassified as a drama for the 2024 Emmy Awards, where it was initially set to compete as a limited series.

