Hiroyuki Sanada in 'Shogun,' the new FX limited series based on the novel by James Clavell
(FX)
Category:
TV

‘Shōgun’ Season 2 Is One Step Closer To Happening

Hiroyuki Sanada is reportedly returning for a second season of the hit series.
Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: May 10, 2024 12:36 pm

FX is working out a way to bring Shōgun back for season 2, starting with the most crucial component of the series: Hiroyuki Sanada.

Recommended Videos

Deadline reports that FX has closed a deal with Hiroyuki Sanada to return for a second season of Shōgun, the limited series based on James Clavell’s classic novel. Sanada, who also produced the first season, would reprise his role as Yoshii Toranaga, the strategic lord of Kanto who breaks from the council of regents and allies with a similarly ambitious Englishman named John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis).

It’s hardly surprising that FX hopes to continue Shōgun—the series is a massive streaming hit for FX and beloved by critics for its nuanced performances (asterisk Jarvis, whose boorish Blackthorne evokes an unhinged Tom Hardy—compliment), excellent writing, and stunning cinematography. All of which—combined with a sprawling recreation of 17th century Japan—has also made Shōgun an incredibly expensive project for FX, which spent a reported $250 million on the series.

Per Deadline, the deal with Sanada is one of many being worked out before FX officially moves ahead with a second season. If Shōgun season 2 comes together, the series would be reclassified as a drama for the 2024 Emmy Awards, where it was initially set to compete as a limited series.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.