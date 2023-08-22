The Top 10 Episodes of Your Next Comedy Obsession ‘Dirty Laundry,’ Ranked

I follow a few comedians and actors online and try to support their endeavors when I can. So when one of my favorite funny men posted about an upcoming appearance on a show called Dirty Laundry, I subscribed to the streaming platform immediately. Dropout TV hosts a ton of shows, including the popular Dungeons and Drag Queens.

The premise for Dirty Laundry is simple: Four actors and comedians get together, each of them submitting one or two secrets. They then have to guess whose secret belongs to who over a round of cocktails. If the secret-holder can convince the rest of the squad that their secret isn’t theirs, they get three points. If someone guesses correctly, they get one point.

One twist often derails the show. Host Lily Du and bartender Grant O’Brien can also throw in a secret to shake things up a bit, even though they can’t score points in the game.

I’ve watched all of the first two seasons, and am here to rank the top 10 episodes for you. So, make yourself a drink or a mocktail, and get ready to laugh.

10. Season 2 Episode 6: Who Threw a Solo Wedding for Themselves?

This episode isn’t number 10 because it’s not funny. It is in fact, quite funny and delightful. I placed this one at number 10 because it has a few content warnings for gross stuff. This episode features players Anna Rajo, Shukri R. Abdi, Rashawn Scott, and Chris Renfro. The secrets covered include eating out of the trash, almost dying of dengue, having unpleasant substances “rain down” on someone, and more. This ep ends in a tie that I won’t spoil for you, but watch to find out!

9. Season 1 Episode 4: Who Stayed Up for 81 Hours?

Featuring Amy Vorpahl, Mike Trapp, Brennan Lee Mulligan, and Paul Robalino, this episode features a secret about staying up for 81 consecutive hours. Also, someone who ate a guinea pig, and someone who, after surviving a car crash, went back to the scene to grab their Milano cookies. What made this episode so funny was the fake-outs, people deflecting away from their secret, and people casting suspicion on the hosts. Also, it’s genuinely so funny when the group hears a secret and everyone unanimously thinks of the same person.

8. Season 1 Episode 6: Who Got Railed on The Hood Of Their Car In Front of a Police Station?

With a rare all-women panel, Becca Scott, Izzy Roland, Rekha Shankar, and Persephone Valentine get together to drink and yell at the top of their lungs. Secrets range from something as innocent as who worked at a hot dog stand to who was descended from a long line of models used for art at the Met, to the titular secret, which is extra saucy. Also, would like to take this time to say that Lily Du is always serving a look, the woman never wears a bad outfit.

7. Season 2 Episode 9: Who Was Almost Attacked By a Mob of Middle-Aged British People?

Over celery margaritas, Jiavani, Zeke Nicholson, Ross Bryant, and Chris Grace guess who tore a ligament in a cheerleading accident. They also decide who knows the shoe sizes of various celebrities and who hooked up in a mausoleum. Watch for my favorite line: “Long story short, I sucked a [redacted] in a graveyard.”

6. Season 1 Episode 3: Who Drank Breast Milk as an Adult?

Of the participants in this episode: Jessica Ross, Jessica Clemons, Ify Nwadiwe, and Brian David Gilbert, who would you think is most likely to have drunk breast milk? I had my guess and I was WRONG. This episode was made especially hilarious by the incomparable Ify Nwadiwe. As the players riff and accuse one another, you’ll find yourself laughing out loud at just how ridiculous things can get. Other secrets include: who has a tramp stamp, who has seen CATS three times in theaters, and who has done the deed on public transportation.

5. Season 1 Episode 2: Who Used To Regularly Poop on the Roof?

Ally Beardsley, Krystina Arielle, Ele Woods, and Oscar Montoya go off the rails on this one. The players guess who has taken out SIX credit cards in the last two years, who wore a mouse costume for a year straight, and who broke into an abandoned hospital at 2:00 AM. They also drink these delicious-looking blue cocktails which I, a sober person, was tantalized by. This one is filled with good twists and diversions. This group plays the game and they play it very well.

4. Season 2 Episode 1: Who Committed Libel Against Reese Witherspoon?

Carolyn Page, Vic Michaelis, Raphael Chestang, and Ryan Creamer come together to guess who soiled themselves intentionally on a first date. But really, the reason this one sits at number 4 is because of the titular secret. Because that on its own as a sentence is just laugh-out-loud hilarious. Reese Witherspoon? What has she ever done to deserve libel?!

3. Season 2 Episode 5: Who Was Almost Institutionalized for Claiming to See Angels?

The fifth episode of the second season features the very funny Alyssa Limperis, Janie Stolar, Luke Field, and Tao Yang. The first secret was my favorite: Who pretended to be a cat online to see if their partner was cheating on them? Truly the kind of shenanigans I live for. Other secrets include a bad boy/boi who got caught doing drugs in middle school, and who won a karaoke competition on a cruise ship. Seriously though, Alyssa Lymperis is very funny and you should check out her videos of her impersonating her mom, as well as her comedy special.

2. Season 2 Episode 3: Whose Family Van Got Stolen and Blown Up?

Episode 3 features one of my favorite trends in this show. Someone submits a secret, everyone starts guessing and pointing fingers. Before the secret-holder is revealed, someone else pipes up and says “This happened to me, but I’m NOT the one that submitted this secret.” Betsy Sodaro, Travis Coles, Mano Agapion, and John Milhiser try to decipher who had a secret relationship with both members of a couple. Also, who got stuck in an elevator for over an hour, and get into an argument about what constitutes an orgy.

1. Season 2 Episode 12: Who Had to Join a Union Because of Their Ass?

This one is my favorite because it features two of my favorite funny people, Demi Adejuyigbe, and Jon Gabrus. Teresa Lee and Raiza Licea also play this round. My favorite secret was the first one: Who lost a nipple after climbing a fence? Picture me with equations floating around my head as I try to figure out the physics of how this could happen. Other secrets include someone who has beef with Nicole Richie and someone who was investigated by the FBI. Start with this episode to really reel you in like I did, and then watch straight through start to finish or jump around!

If you’ve watched the show, which episode is your favorite?

(featured image: screenshot via Dropout TV)

