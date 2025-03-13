Donald Trump wants Americans to buy Teslas even though many can’t afford the price of eggs

As Donald Trump flaunted his new Tesla during a sales pitch at the White House, eggs are quietly becoming the real luxury item in the U.S., especially with Easter on the horizon.

It’s strange that the President of the United States is giving Americans Tesla sales pitches when many can’t afford basic necessities, but that’s what happens when the country’s leaders are out-of-touch billionaires. Trump was recently disgruntled that Americans began boycotting Tesla to protest billionaire Elon Musk’s aggressive, reckless budget cuts and threats to their Social Security benefits. He laughably insisted that boycotting Tesla is “illegal,” as if he can force consumers to purchase from Tesla. Additionally, he tried to make some kind of statement by buying a new Tesla, even though he can’t use it since current and former presidents aren’t allowed to drive on public roads.

Trump ended up turning his purchase of a Tesla into a commercial as he lined the White House with Tesla vehicles and read a sales pitch to viewers. Of course, many Americans couldn’t miss the irony of him pushing Teslas on citizens as prices rise so high eggs are practically a luxury item.

Eggs are becoming the real luxury item in America

Most will likely recall how Trump promised to lower prices one “day 1” of his Presidency. As he nears his two-month mark in office, he’s busy pitching Teslas to Americans as egg prices reach record highs. Recently, Trump’s administration and followers insisted the prices were lower, but the Consumer Price Index quickly challenged that claim. The latest monthly Index found a dozen Grade A eggs cost an average of $5.90, a 10.4% rise since last year and a notable increase from the record high of $4.95 in January. There is hope that shortages will ease before Easter and Passover. Otherwise, the high demand for eggs these holidays bring could cause even higher prices.

One would think Trump supporters would be upset that he is abandoning his promise and would be more concerned with a billionaire’s business flourishing than working to get prices down for the average American. However, ever the revisionists, they’ve taken to insisting they never cared about prices and that it’s Democrats who are obsessed with eggs. It’s quite a humorous claim, given the number of them who fumed for four years about egg prices and “Bidenflation” while posting on social media that prices were the sole reason they voted for Trump. Many of them also posted videos after the election gushing about how they could buy houses and new cars with all the money they would save on eggs.

Somehow, they went from talking incessantly about prices to telling everyone to “shut up” about eggs. Trump himself posted on social media reiterating the “shut up” message. He’s telling average Americans struggling to pay their grocery bill to shut up … and buy a Tesla. Trump doesn’t want to hear about Americans struggling in his economy, but he becomes enraged to learn that not everyone is out buying Teslas. After backtracking on his promises and risking bringing America into a recession, he has the audacity to read a sales pitch for Tesla on live TV. There’s no one more out-of-touch than a President who wants Americans who can’t afford eggs to go out and buy a Tesla lest Musk’s $300 billion net worth starts to look a little low.

