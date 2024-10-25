‘The math aint mathin’ Karen’: The internet roasts woman trying to use Whole Foods prices to endorse Trump

A woman is getting roasted online after trying to use her Whole Foods grocery haul to endorse Donald Trump for President and blame the Biden administration for inflation.

With the U.S. Presidential Election on the horizon, many things are at stake. Citizens are concerned about who will protect women’s rights, the education system, healthcare accessibility, and so forth. Then, there are those who solely care about prices. Far too many people have expressed the sentiment that they don’t care if Trump is a convicted felon who might further restrict women’s rights because he’ll supposedly lower gas and grocery prices. Prices are something that citizens should be concerned about because some families are finding it difficult to even afford groceries, but it’s important to remember inflation isn’t something solely controlled by the President. However, Kamala Harris could help lower prices with her desire to give tax breaks to the middle class and combat price-gouging. On the other hand, Trump has a flawed tariff proposal that economists predict would raise inflation and wants to give tax breaks to billionaires.

Nonetheless, Trump supporters remain fixated on prices and inflation. Interestingly, it’s often the people who don’t have any problem paying their grocery bills who tend to rage the most over prices.

Woman shops at Whole Foods, then complains about cost

Recently, Isabella Maria DeLuca went viral on X after trying to use her Whole Foods grocery haul to endorse Trump. She showed a picture of her haul, which included six pounds of all organic ground beef, eggs, 100% grass-fed Vanilla Bean Yogurt, Pure Irish Butter, honey, and bone broth. In the caption, she claimed the haul cost her $175 and insinuated Trump should be elected solely over the cost of her groceries, adding, “I don’t care if you think Trump is ‘mean.'”

This cost me $175.



I don’t care if you think Trump is “mean” pic.twitter.com/Xmukd3rwrc — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) October 24, 2024

Clearly, DeLuca thought she owned liberals with that one statement and made this great point about prices. However, it didn’t take long for X users to quickly tally up her groceries via InstaCart, and most of them couldn’t find any way to get the total up to $175. One user filmed a video stating, “Oh, honey, you tried.” Then, with screenshots, she went through all the items DeLuca purchased, and their prices added up to $135. Not only that, but she also demonstrated how DeLuca could’ve gotten all of these items, almost brand-for-brand, at Walmart for under $100. Another user told her, “The math ain’t mathin’ Karen,” and allegedly got her subtotal down to $60.80.

Oh honey, you tried!



Whole Foods IS more expensive

But it's STILL not $175, it's $135.



You can get all of this brand for brand, minus the ground beef purveyor, for $97.00 at Wal-Mart.



If you wanted it delivered with a $15 Tip & Taxes it's $129.29



Stop shopping at expensive… pic.twitter.com/PTxDfWaLtp — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) October 24, 2024

The math aint mathin’ Karen.



SubTotal from Whole Foods: $60.80 pic.twitter.com/vuEtUFdAek — THΞ ΛRCHITΞCT (@Archit3ct_007) October 24, 2024

Some users noted that it looked like she may have had the groceries delivered and added in the tip and delivery fees. However, even with these additional fees, the final price still wouldn’t be near $175.

There it is https://t.co/0vXtjeeFXA — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2024

Alright we have another Grocery claim!! Let’s break it down. She has 6 packages of organic beef, Irish butter, 2 beef bone broth, 2 dozen eggs, honey, and organic Greek yogurt.



Claim: $175

Actual: Walmart: $80

Whole Foods: $119 pic.twitter.com/8iGDAQ6knF — Andie A?? (@pastherandie) October 25, 2024

While DeLuca was likely inflating the cost of her haul, the groceries were still expensive. Yet, if she’s concerned about prices, one can’t help but ask why she’s shopping at Whole Foods. It’s well-known Whole Foods store is one of the pricier grocery stores. Not only that, but it has also been accused of price-gouging and massively overcharging customers. As one user demonstrated, the exact items DeLuca purchased at Whole Foods could be found at other stores for cheaper. She literally went to one of the most expensive stores and purchased the most expensive products she could find, then went to social media to complain about prices.

There’s also the fact that if she routinely shops at Whole Foods and buys all organic food despite its overpricing, perhaps she doesn’t really relate to individuals who genuinely are struggling with rising prices. When people are struggling with grocery prices, they often do whatever is necessary to lower the costs. They shop at places like Walmart and Aldi, forgo the most expensive organic products, utilize coupons, and feed their families at the lowest cost possible, only to still come away with a large bill. These are the relatable shoppers who should be sharing their experiences about the impact of inflation and talking about how organic and healthy foods should be accessible to everyone.

Instead, we somehow end up hearing from the people who are privileged enough to routinely shop at upscale markets, ensure 100% of their groceries are top-dollar organic foods, and have never had to compare grocery store prices. Then, they turn around and blame their poor spending habits on the Biden administration.

Omg it must be so hard for you, going to an upmarket chain like Whole Foods and then buying the most expensive of everything.



You’re so in touch with the pocketbook needs of the everyday person!!! https://t.co/DQsxQ3gYMo — cat foot slurper ?? (@steamyporkbuns) October 24, 2024

This is what happens when you buy everything at Whole Foods and not the actual price of everything in all stores… https://t.co/1S5sa7ddJY — Matthew S. Pumpkins ? (@mindchangeframe) October 24, 2024

You chose the most expensive version of each product. You’re fishing for responses. — garyriger.btc (@GaryRiger) October 24, 2024

This is like me going to the Gucci store and buying a pair of shorts and tweeting:



This cost me $450.

I don’t care if you think Trump is “mean.”



You are literally at the food version of Gucci, aka Whole Foods, complaining about the prices.



Next up: She’s going shopping at… https://t.co/nVgphueYo7 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 24, 2024

If DeLuca is voting for Trump, she won’t have any luck in lowering the cost of her top-dollar Whole Foods haul, as he has slammed Harris’ plans to combat corporate price-gouging. However, she will have a president who shares her mindset that it’s the most privileged and out-of-touch Americans who deserve breaks on taxes and prices.

