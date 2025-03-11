Donald Trump announces he’s buying a Tesla during meltdown over ‘illegal’ boycotts

During a tantrum over Tesla boycotts, which President Donald Trump claims are “illegal,” he announced he would buy a Tesla to show support for his crony Elon Musk.

Protests against Tesla have spread across the nation as anger at Musk mounts. Musk is an unelected bureaucrat to whom Trump has given unprecedented power. The Tesla billionaire managed to circumvent Congress when the President unofficially created a new department and made him the head of it. Suddenly, without review from the Senate or approval from Congress, Musk was bustling about the White House as if he were a Cabinet member or co-president. Among his initiatives, he has illegally purged the federal workforce, dismantled departments, and attempted to cut funds appropriated by Congress. Musk is the wealthiest man in the world, making it even more disturbing that he appears fixated on snatching away the little bit of aid that the most vulnerable in America rely on.

Americans have begun protesting Musk by targeting his business, Tesla, with boycotts, protests, and, in some cases, even vandalism. Telsa facilities have faced over a dozen incidents of destruction while the company’s stock tumbled a staggering 35%. Tesla protests have even gone global, touching down in Germany, France, and Portugal. Instead of heeding the extreme dissatisfaction over Musk’s political interference, Trump’s response to the outcry was to announce he was buying a Tesla.

Trump thinks he can solve Tesla’s woes with one purchase

Recently, Trump took to Truth Social to throw a tantrum over the Tesla boycott. In his post, he raged at “Radical Left Lunatics” for “trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla,” which he refers to as “Elon’s baby.” Of course, it’s unclear what he means by “illegally.” Boycotts are perfectly legal. Consumers don’t have to buy Tesla if they don’t want to. However, the post gets even more strange as Trump insinuates liberals tried to boycott him during the Presidential election, writing, “They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box.” Do what? Exercise their right to vote? Is it now an “illegal boycott” if Americans don’t vote for him?

Trump concluded his rant by announcing he was “going to buy a brand new Tesla” as a “show of confidence and support” for Musk.

Trump’s post is quite ridiculous. His gesture of “confidence” will only inspire opponents to double down on their boycott. It’s also absurd that the President of the United States is this concerned about the business of the wealthiest man in the world. Of all of the working-class families barely getting by, the thousands of federal workers left abruptly unemployed, and the locally owned businesses struggling with Trump’s negative impact on the economy, Trump is most concerned about the wealthiest man in the world. That’s the billionaire code, though. Protecting and contributing to each other’s wealth is the number one priority.

Trump suggests that Musk shouldn’t be “punished” for trying to “make America great again.” Interestingly, he doesn’t outline what Musk has done to make our country “great.” What he has done is cut childhood cancer research, cut thousands of life-saving USAID programs, lied to Americans about where their tax dollars are going, and interfered with Ebola prevention efforts. Americans are trying to get Trump’s attention for a reason. They’re not “radical” leftists who are trying to “punish” Musk for no reason. They’re people who are concerned about the state of America and want Trump to at least consider their concerns. However, Trump’s Telsa purchase announcement reiterates that he’ll always align himself with billionaires instead of the American people.

