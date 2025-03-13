Donald Trump read from a sales pitch for his Tesla advertisement at the White House

If there was any doubt that Donald Trump’s Tesla stunt was a corrupt and unethical business favor to Elon Musk, photos confirm he was reading from a sales pitch to aid his endorsement.

Recently, Tesla has faced opposition from Americans who have targeted the business with protests and boycotts to express their dissatisfaction with Musk’s political interference and government takeover. It hasn’t sat right with citizens that the billionaire Tesla CEO has taken it upon himself to cut childhood cancer research and falsely decry Social Security as a “Ponzi scheme” as he moves toward cutting the meager benefits of retired and disabled Americans. Hence, they’ve protested against him by boycotting Tesla and staging demonstrations at its locations across the country. These protests were effective, sending Tesla’s stock plummeting. However, it’s well-known that Trump can’t handle the knowledge that anyone is against him or his administration. So, he quickly got involved, claiming boycotts are “illegal” (they’re not) and threatening protestors with charges of “domestic terrorism.” He also went out of his way to buy a Telsa (that he can’t drive) and to turn the whole White House into a Tesla advertisement.

Donald Trump read sales pitch for Tesla advertisement

Shortly after promising to buy a Tesla, Trump ordered an entire procession of Teslas to the White House. He wasn’t just shopping for a Tesla–he was very clearly participating in a Tesla advertisement. Musk livestreamed the ordeal on social media while Trump posed for numerous photos, gushed with praise for Tesla, and spoke to the press about the company. As if their intentions weren’t obvious enough, Trump was also reading from a Tesla sales pitch to ramp up the promotion.

During his Tesla speech, Trump had a few papers in his hands. Photographers at the scene captured what was on them, and the photos quickly circulated on social media. It appears to be a little cheat sheet for Trump’s Tesla sales pitch, breaking down pricing, models, and unique features. The sheet goes as far as reminding viewers that “Teslas can be purchased as low as $299/month” and are “self-driving, just needs to be turned on.” Behind the cheat sheet is a longer prepared statement for Trump to read about why Tesla is such a great brand and why he’s buying one. Aaron Rupar shared the image on X, writing, “Holy s**t — Trump was reading from a literal Tesla sales pitch, complete with pricing, during his White House event with Elon Musk.”

The code of federal regulations strictly prohibits anyone from using public office to promote products. It’s especially unethical because Musk is one of Trump’s most prominent political donors, making this situation reek of bribery. The whole thing was just a charade to promote Musk’s personal business. In reality, Trump doesn’t “love” Teslas and isn’t awed by any of its safety features. He actually doesn’t know the first thing about the brand. Instead, he was an actor in a commercial, reading from a sales pitch and script to win over buyers and propel the business interests of his political megadonor. Trump’s corruption simply couldn’t get any more blatant.

