Will ‘Outer Banks’ biggest wild card make it out of season 4 alive?

Sarah Cameron has grown a lot since we first met her in season 1 of Netflix’s Outer Banks. Over the years, she’s gone from “Kook Princess” to just another one of the Pogues, proving herself to be clever, resourceful, and yes, pretty badass. But will she make it to the end of season 4?

The fourth season of Netflix’s hit drama series Outer Banks is set to premiere next month, with John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) returning for a new chapter that’s so big, it has to be spread out across two “parts.” Now, with Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) out of the way, the hunt for Blackbeard’s gold is on, and a new adventure—as well as imminent danger—awaits.

Season 3 ended with some major revelations, with Big John (Charles Halford) having met his demise—for good this time—after faking his death in season 1. It was an emotional climax that established a blank slate for season 4, but based on the first official trailer, the stakes could be higher than ever (“We’ve got everything to lose this time”). It’s not all sunshine and rainbows in Poguelandia, after all, as our crew probably aren’t the only ones going after the hidden treasure.

By nature of what they do, John B and Co. are more than familiar with the concept of danger. And perhaps no one has had as many run-ins with death as Sarah, who fully flatlined and had to be resuscitated in season 2 after she was (accidentally) shot in the gut by her brother, Rafe (Drew Starkey). So is she still kickin’ by the time Outer Banks season 4 rolls around?

Yes, Sarah Cameron is still alive and well in Outer Banks

Despite having many close calls, Sarah Cameron has survived it all: plane crashes, familial betrayals, jungle shootouts, kidnappings, etc. My girl has been through it. Ultimately, she managed to survive her gunshot wound with little to no lasting injuries thanks to John B and the miraculous powers of love, and made it back from El Dorado in one piece.

Although Sarah isn’t our usual narrator in Outer Banks, she has played a substantial role in the story. So it’s no wonder that it looks like she’ll have an equally important part to play in season 4, though the cast and crew have been pretty tight-lipped about what we can expect to see in the new episodes. I seriously doubt that they’re going to kill Sarah off anytime soon given her popularity with fans, but I’m positive that she and the rest of the Pogues are going to find themselves in some sticky situations.

In many ways, Sarah is still Outer Banks’ biggest wildcard. Although the former Kook Princess has proven her loyalty to the Pogues time and time again, she’s been tempted by Topper (Austin North) to return back to the safe domesticity of Figure 8 once or twice before—whether that be when things got too “hot” while hiding from the law, or during her nasty squabble with John B. Will she stay loyal in season 4?

The new episodes would do best to explore Sarah’s relationship (or marriage? Is it even legal?) in a more contained b-story, and could see her picking up the pieces now that her father is dead. After all, Sarah’s family was hit the hardest by the whole El Dorado arc, and her relationships with her mother, brother, and sister are in shambles. Group therapy, anyone? It’s not nearly as exciting as treasure hunting, but the show has to address the Cameron family-sized elephant in the room sooner rather than later.

For now, fans can look forward to returning to paradise, as Part 1 of Outer Banks season 4 hits Netflix on October 10, 2024, with Part 2 set to follow shortly after on November 7, 2024.

