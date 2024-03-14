What You Need To Know About This Theatre Legend’s Role in ‘Outer Banks’

Outer Banks is set to return for season 4 this year, but until then, viewers can rewatch (or dive into for the first time) the first three seasons. However, when watching or re-watching the series, it’s impossible not to feel the absence of Carol Sutton.

Outer Banks first premiered in 2020 to very positive reviews and high viewership. The mystery drama follows the adventures of four teenagers from Outer Banks, North Carolina, as they probe the mystery of John B. Routledge’s (Chase Stokes) missing father and search for the hidden treasure he was trying to find. It has received praise for being a fast-paced and highly entertaining teen drama but also for providing intriguing commentary on classism.

Over three seasons, viewers have been introduced to many current and former residents from the coast of Outer Banks, most of whom belong to one of the two primary social classes: the affluent seasonal residents (Kooks) and the working-class locals (Pogues). Several characters have come and gone across the season as each facet of the mystery is explored or dismissed. However, one character’s departure feels particularly abrupt. Viewers who were waiting for more of Pope Heyward’s (Jonathan Daviss) sweet Mee-Maw will be disappointed to learn she’s only in one episode.

Carol Sutton’s Outer Banks role explained

Sutton is an actress known for appearing in works such as Steel Magnolias, Lovecraft County, and Freedom’s Path and for her theatrical work. Her theatre work even led to her being dubbed the Queen of New Orleans. She made her Outer Banks debut in season 2, episode 6, “My Druthers,” as Mee-Maw, Pope’s great-grandmother. In the episode prior to her entrance, Pope discovers that she may be part of the mystery after finding a key in her old apartment.

When Pope goes to visit her in “My Druthers,” it is revealed that she now resides in an assisted living facility. Although her role is relatively small, it is very impactful as she gives her great-grandson quite the revelation. She reveals that the key actually belongs to his ancestors and leads to more than just treasure. For years, Pope’s family’s ties to the ancestors and treasure had been a family secret. However, Mee-Maw finally unearthed the secret, giving Pope a meaningful chance to reclaim a part of his family’s history.

Unfortunately, Mee-Maw doesn’t appear in any further episodes of Outer Banks. At the end of “My Druthers,” right before the credits roll, a black screen pops up with the words, “In Loving Memory of Carol Sutton.” The tribute confused some viewers, who were unaware of who Sutton portrayed. Upon learning that she portrayed Mee-Maw, they saw it was only fitting for the full episode to be dedicated to her memory. Sadly, Sutton passed away in 2020 from complications from COVID-19 while season 2 was still filming.

Her role in Outer Banks marks one of Sutton’s final TV appearances. In addition to the episode’s dedication to her memory, some of the cast penned personal tributes to the actress. Daviss posted an especially heartfelt piece highlighting her talent and accomplishments.

Sutton left behind an incredible legacy, and it’s wonderful that a piece of it will always be a part of Outer Banks.

(featured image: Netflix)

