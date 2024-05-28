john b and sarah from outer banks
Does Sarah Get Pregnant in ‘Outer Banks’?

Published: May 28, 2024

The young adult drama Outer Banks has been a resounding success for Netflix in recent years, with its charming cast and intriguing story line playing a major role in it.

The series has completed three seasons so far, with the fourth one in the works. With the fourth season expected to release sometime in 2024, fans on the internet have started making predictions about what season 4 could entail. One such fan theory on Reddit suggests that Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) will likely get pregnant and will be left behind while the Pogues go on the Blackbeard treasure hunt.

However, just to be clear, Sarah’s character getting pregnant is limited to fan theories, and there is no official confirmation from the showrunners that this plot line will become a reality in season 4. In fact, this event is highly unlikely considering the direction Outer Banks took towards the end of season 3. The fan theory was also shunned on the Reddit thread where it was suggested, and it will be a massive surprise if the writers introduce such a narrative in season 4.

Outer Banks is created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, and stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Rudy Pankow in major roles. The show follows a group of teenagers in search of lost treasures and the conflict between the wealthy and working class sides of the town, known as pogues and kooks, respectively.

Ahead of season 4, it has been confirmed that Pollyanna McIntosh, J. Anthony Crane, Brianna Brown, Rigo Sanchez, and Mia Challis will feature in recurring roles. Season 4 of Outer Banks is the first season that has been partly filmed outside of North or South Carolina, with the crew shooting in parts of Morocco in February 2024.

All three seasons of Outer Banks are available to stream on Netflix.

