‘Outer Banks’ season 4 finally has an official release window

Netflix teen drama Outer Banks has established itself as a fan favorite amongst young audiences, thanks in large part to its charming and talented cast.

The show has had a steady run so far across its three seasons, the last of which premiered in February 2023. Since then, there has been a major sense of anticipation among fans for the fourth chapter, regarding the release date and other key details. Netflix has given an update on the release window of Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke’s show, revealing that the drama will arrive in the fall of 2024 on the streaming service.

That gives the show a release window of sometime between September and November, in major contrast to the premiere months of the first three seasons: April, July, and February, respectively. It was made clear during Netflix’s yearly slate disclosure that the fall will serve as a key period for the streamer, and Outer Banks joins some important releases like Arcane season 2, The Platform sequel, and Emily in Paris season 4, part 2, among others.

Filming for the fourth season was wrapped on June 20, 2024, with the cast breaking the news via the official OBX account, exactly a year after they had made their last post. Outer Banks had scored a fourth season a few days before the third season premiered, the news being announced by Netflix at the Poguelandia event held at Huntington Beach, California.

The show stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Drew Starkey, Jonathan Daviss, and Rudy Pankow in central roles and revolves around the disparity between the wealthy “Kooks” and the working-class “Pogues,” and how a group comprising people from both sides comes to discover a legendary treasure.

The Pate brothers and Shannon Burke have been vocal about extending the show as long as they can, showing confidence in the material and plotlines they have in mind. The creators earlier were keen on wrapping up the teen drama by season 5, but the heartwarming reception to the recent seasons has likely encouraged them to take the story of the Pogues further.

