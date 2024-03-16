‘Invincible’s Latest Episode Shows the True Consequences of Messing With the Lizard League

Season two of Invincible is finally back in full force, and what a force it’s packing this time around. Between a reinvigorated Lizard League, a hopeless-looking Sequid situation, and Allen’s imminent return to the battlefield, the stakes seem to have entered a new paradigm.

***SPOILER ALERT: This post spoils the events of season 2, episode 5.***

Tragically, it looks like we didn’t have to wait very long to see who was being mourned at that funeral teaser in the season 2 trailer. In an unlikely turn of events, the Guardians of the Globe found themselves down two members after a botched attempt at thwarting a nuclear ultimatum courtesy of the new and improved Lizard League.

Rex, however, wasn’t among these losses. Not yet, anyway.

Was Rex Splode killed by the Lizard League?

In the aftermath of the battle with the Lizard League, Rex was the only member of the Guardians’ three-person strike force to survive. Dupli-Kate and Shrinking Rae, on the other hand, weren’t so lucky. The rest of the Guardians—along with Atom Eve and Invincible—are in for the nastiest possible surprise when they return to Earth. That is, of course, assuming they succeed in their battle against the parasitic Sequids.

The last time we saw Rex, he was being held at gunpoint by King Lizard. While his fate still hangs in the balance, he’s still alive for now. Moreover, for those of you familiar with the comics, it may not be all that surprising if some of these deaths aren’t permanent. Such is the line you tend to walk when adapting comic books.

Invincible is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes released every Thursday until the season finale on April 4. A third season is on the docket as well.

