Nezuko Is the Schrodinger’s Cat of ‘Demon Slayer’

Are you familiar with the concept of Schrodinger’s Nezuko?

Schrodinger’s Nezuko is a thought experiment which stipulates that Nezuko could either be alive or dead inside her box on Tanjiro’s back, and that the only way to tell is by looking inside of the box and hoping that her demon form doesn’t tear your face off.

So, is Nezuko alive or dead in the world of Demon Slayer? If you don’t open the box (or know the ending of the manga), she’s both. At least according to denizens of the internet.

Nezuko is dead.

According to this article written by some dongus, Nezuko is dead. However, what the author waits to tell you is that Nezuko DIES HAPPILY OF OLD AGE after her story arc in the Demon Slayer manga is OVER. And that’s kind of a NO BRAINER. Literally EVERYONE DIES at some point or another, unless they’re not a human being. But considering that Nezuko was turned into a human in the final chapters of the manga, it’s pretty apparent that she will SOMEDAY DIE like everyone else does. So thanks for being a shock jock, internet author. We all really needed that in our lives.

Nezuko is alive.

While Nezuko EVENTUALLY dies off-screen of old age like every other human being in existence someday will, she does NOT die during the events of the Demon Slayer manga. Or rather, she is not KILLED like some other poor unfortunates who suffer untimely deaths. TECHNICALLY the manga ends many years in the future in modern day Japan, and by that point every human character of Tanjiro’s era is dead. So if you wanna be a dick about it, Nezuko is dead. If you wanna be accurate to the comic, Nezuko SURVIVES the violent battles of the manga and lives out the rest of her days in peace.

So I guess the concept of Schrodinger’s Nezuko really does hold up.

