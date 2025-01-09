‘Does anyone know how to lip read?’: The internet can’t get over Donald Trump and Barack Obama chatting at Jimmy Carter’s funeral

The funeral of former president Jimmy Carter brought together the five living U.S. presidents. However, the interaction that sparked the most curiosity was between Donald Trump and Barack Obama, as the two vastly different politicians were spotted chatting at the service.

Recommended Videos

Among the attendees at Carter’s funeral were President Joe Biden, President-elect Trump, and former presidents Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, were also in attendance, as were former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence. Given the current tense political climate and growing political division, all eyes were on these leaders as the nation waited to see if Carter’s memorial service would showcase the tension or mark a rare moment of peace and unity. It showcased a little of both. Many were amused when Harris, Karen Pence, and Bush pointedly ignored Trump.

However, many of the attendees did extend cordial gestures to one another, such as Pence shaking hands with Trump. Obama’s unlikely friendship with Bush was also on display as Bush greeted Obama with a playful belly tap. The moment that took most by surprise, though, was when Trump and Obama were spotted chatting quite chummily before the service.

Everyone wants to know what Trump and Obama talked about

At the service, Biden, Harris, and their spouses occupied the front row while the former presidents were seated in the row behind. They appeared to have assigned seating based on the recency of their president, meaning Obama was seated next to Trump and Melania. On social media, many expressed sympathy that “poor Obama” had to sit next to Trump. The pair couldn’t be more different politically, and on top of that, Trump has quite a sordid history with the Obamas, having spread Obama birther and “Obamagate” conspiracies and launched fairly recent attacks on Michelle Obama. Trump’s presence likely caused unease at the funeral in general, considering he spent the lead-up to the memorial criticizing the late president.

However, as soon as Obama sat down next to Trump, the pair began conversing. While the interaction may have just been an example of Obama’s exemplary cordiality, some couldn’t help but notice that the pair seemed to genuinely enjoy their chat. Clips quickly spread on social media of the pair talking, gesturing, and flashing smiles as they engaged in conversation. X users described them as “gossiping” or “yucking it up” like a pair of schoolchildren or buddies at happy hour. Additionally, social media was united in a deep desire to discover what the pair were discussing. “Does anyone know how to read lips?” One user asked. Others noted how they’d love to be a fly on a wall or even Melania for just a few minutes to know what the pair were saying.

To see Obama and trump chatting it up like this is crazy cause what ya talkin bout pic.twitter.com/4EvhM0ohwG — IG: @Real.RhO (@real_rho) January 9, 2025

Does anyone know how to lip read? I want to know what Obama and Trump we’re talking about — martinez patino (@MexbarbiLupita) January 9, 2025

Alright ? lip readers, get on it.



What are Obama and Trump saying?pic.twitter.com/zk4lmVgUS7 — Paul A. Szypula ?? (@Bubblebathgirl) January 9, 2025

Jimmy Carter bringing peace even in death. Trump and Pence shake hands at Carter's funeral, seeing each other for the first time since they left office. Obama and Trump share several laughs. All of the Presidents Club are in Dem blue ties. GWB however ignored Trump entirely. pic.twitter.com/LNL9TbX5uc — Theresa (@TheresaLubowitz) January 9, 2025

Obama and Trump are acting like they’re at happy hour.



pic.twitter.com/2IRJ7klPFM — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) January 9, 2025

Obama and Trump yucking it up at Jimmy Carter's funeral. Reminiscent of Starmer and Farage's recent larks.



Almost like all these harsh words and enmity are all a dog and pony show pic.twitter.com/Pr8hOa4IV8 — A.V. Deggar (@ADeggar) January 9, 2025

Why do trump and Obama seem like besties who are gossiping about bush? #jimmycarterfuneral pic.twitter.com/JUJLJ3vozW — J ? (@_josiii__) January 9, 2025

It’s unclear what Trump and Obama discussed during the interaction that captivated social media. The most likely scenario is they were just engaging in basic small talk. For all of Trump’s raging and ranting at rallies and on social media, he has been known to be charming one-on-one. He recently also appeared to engage in a friendly conversation with First Lady Jill Bide, although that rare moment of unity quickly backfired when he used the interaction for his cologne advertisement and insinuated she was in love with him. It remains to be seen if he’ll find a way to spin his and Obama’s moment into something less than wholesome.

Given the sordid history between Trump, Obama, and their followers, it’s not surprising the moment gained traction on social media and sparked mixed reactions. Some took it as a testimony to Obama’s professionalism, while others took it as two leaders putting politics aside. For others, it also raised suspicion of how much of the animosity and exchanged insults between politicians is just for show. Perhaps the small moment resonated so deeply because America has finally grown tired of hateful theatrics and felt the moment of unity was a welcome reprieve.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy