We Know When We’re Getting the Next ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Special

Doctor Who is back, and after “The Star Beast,” we have a lot of questions about where the Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) are headed.

**Spoilers ahead for “The Star Beast”!**

At the end of the first 60th-anniversary special, Donna’s memories had been recovered, and she let the meta-crisis energy go with her daughter, Rose. The two were able to share the energy, and Donna survived her tragic fate, meaning that the Doctor didn’t have to lose his best friend.

As a way of coming back together, the Doctor and Donna decide to go on one last adventure together. As they geek out over the TARDIS’ new interior, Donna reveals that she lost her previous job by spilling coffee on a computer—and then she does the same thing to the TARDIS, sending them hurtling through time and space without knowing where they’re going.

For a long time, the fans didn’t know when the next episode was set to air. Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary special consists of three installments, all starring David Tennant as the 14th Doctor and Tate as his returning companion, Donna Noble.

Now, however, we know that the second of the specials, “Wild Blue Yonder,” will be released on Saturday, December 2, on Disney+ worldwide, releasing at the same time as it does in the U.K. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The news comes with a preview for the next special episode, which shows the Doctor and Donna in the new TARDIS trapped somewhere and staring at an unseen enemy.

The teaser doesn’t reveal much—Donna asks, “What are they?” and that’s about all we see. At least we don’t have long to wait until we get to know more about what is going to happen to our newly reunited duo.

Where did the TARDIS take the Doctor and Donna?

All we can see in the sneak peek is a room. In true Doctor Who fashion, the teaser shows as little as possible, but it does kind of confirm (at least to me) that we’re not getting our look at Neil Patrick Harris’ The Toymaker in this episode.

Doctor Who will return on December 2. What will happen to the Doctor and Donna? We don’t know. Though honestly, that room looks pretty terrifying.

