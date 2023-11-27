Doctor Who comes crashing back into time and space with three new specials for the series’ 60th anniversary, with David Tennant returning as the Doctor!

A big moment for fans who have been waiting for the return of Tennant and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, the start of the specials came with a brilliant first episode on November 25 and will continue for the next two Saturdays. Beyond a thrilling story, it’s nice to have characters we know and love back in the series. Catherine Tate and David Tennant returning as the Doctor and Donna feels like a long time coming, and they’re two characters who just really mean a lot to us. Getting to see them shine in a new kind of Russell T. Davies era is exciting.

The first in the trio of specials, “The Star Beast,” gave us a very fun setup for the stories that are to come for Tate and Tennant’s return, so let’s talk about what happened at the end of each of the 60th anniversary specials and what they mean for the future of Doctor Who, as Ncuti Gatwa gets ready to take on the role of the Doctor when Tennant’s brief return comes to an end.

Where does the ending of “The Star Beast” leave us?

In The Star Beast, it seemed as if the Doctor was going to lose Donna. In order to stop the Meep, the Doctor had to restore Donna’s memories that he’d once sealed away to save her life, so that she could use the meta-crisis energy to stop the Meep. What the Doctor didn’t realize was that the energy was split between Doctor and her daughter, meaning that she could now survive as the DoctorDonna and they could successfully stop the Meep without him losing his best friend, too.

But in the end, the destruction that the Meep almost caused was wrapped up with a pretty bow on top of it. Reversing the course of their actions and allowing Donna and Rose (Yasmin Finney) to let go of the meta-crisis energy all on their own, the end of the episode was setting up a “final” mission between the Doctor and Donna. All of this comes after the Meep is stopped by the Doctor and Donna working together and the Meep ship is kept from being blown up and destroying the planet.

As they’re standing with the TARDIS, the Doctor convinces Donna to come in with him. We get the reveal of a new TARDIS, and as the two are walking around for old times’ sake, Donna tells us that the reason she lost her last job was because she dropped a coffee on a computer—and before she could do anything else, she … dropped a coffee on the TARDIS, causing mayhem.

So the end of the episode is the Doctor and Donna being taken somewhere in space and time that they don’t know.

Check back here after each episode to talk about the final moments of the latest special!

