Two entertainment titans, the BBC and Disney Branded Television, have partnered up to push Doctor Who more fully toward the global market.

In a joint statement, the two companies promised to “deliver this quintessentially British show to future generations on an unprecedented scale”, announcing plans for Disney+ to become the exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland. In the UK, Doctor Who will remain a BBC-exclusive title.

The next Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, made the announcement on live TV in the UK during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. The partnership will be led by returning showrunner Russell T Davies, taking back the helm of the show in 2023. The writer was responsible for Doctor Who‘s revival in 2005 and is credited with much of the show’s international success since then.

“I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK,” said Davies.

“Doctor Who has captivated the imaginations of families around the world for the past six decades,” added Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television. “We are so excited about this collaboration with the BBC, and the opportunity to bring this iconic franchise – and Russell T Davies’ brilliant vision – to life for a huge new global audience. Grab your sonic screwdrivers and prepare to travel through time and space!”

Doctor Who of course already has an extensive fanbase outside of the UK, but this partnership with Disney+ will make it easier than ever for global Whovians to tune in and stay up to date. The latest anniversary episode tugged on the heartstrings of fans both old and new, with the return of old companions and even the faces of classic Doctors. Davies’ return has been met with relief from many fans after Chris Chibnall’s rocky ride, so we can only hope that bigger and brighter things are in the stars for the sci-fi show.

The new episodes will premiere on the BBC and Disney+ beginning in late 2023 for fans all over the world.

(featured image: BBC)

