The Doctor standing on a roomba looking bomb in Doctor Who
(BBC/Disney+)
Category:
TV

‘Doctor Who’ Is Back and We Can’t Wait for the Next Episode!

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 14, 2024 06:00 am

Are you excited?! Doctor Who is back with Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, traveling all of time and space with his latest companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). With each new episode, we explore more of their dynamic and see what mysteries Ruby’s life holds for the Doctor to figure out.

Recommended Videos

Now that we’re back in the thick of it, you might want to know when the next episode is going to air. Unlike the old days (or at least the 2005 era when Americans had to wait forever for the new episode of the series), everyone can watch Doctor Who at the same time. The next episode, titled “Boom,” is set to release on May 17 at 7PM ET on Disney+ and at 12AM BST on May 18 in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer.

The synopsis for “Boom” is as follows: “Caught in the middle of a devastating war on Kastarion 3, the Doctor is trapped when he steps on a landmine. Can he save himself and Ruby, plus the entire planet … without moving?”

The exciting part about “Boom” is that it is written by Steven Moffat! Moffat, who was the showrunner for Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi’s seasons, had previously written episodes for Russell T Davies’ first run as well. Most notably, Moffat is the one who wrote “Blink” and introduced the world to the Weeping Angels.

We are really getting thrown into the mess of it all with this season of Doctor Who. Jinx Monsoon as Maestro, the Beatles in the second episode, and now a Moffat story? What a time to be a Whovian! At least we don’t have to wait long. Get ready to jump into the TARDIS with the Doctor on May 17 for all the goodies that Davies, Gatwa, and this Moffat episode have in store for us.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Who Is Colin In Bridgerton Season 3? Explained
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
Who Is Colin In Bridgerton Season 3? Explained
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 13, 2024
Read Article Behold, a New ‘Dune: Prophecy’ Emerges!
Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica in 'Dune: Part Two'
Category: TV
TV
Behold, a New ‘Dune: Prophecy’ Emerges!
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 13, 2024
Read Article Should ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Keep Delaying the Inevitable?
Delainey Hayles as Claudia in 'Interview With the Vampire' season 2
Category: TV
TV
Should ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Keep Delaying the Inevitable?
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 13, 2024
Read Article Marvel Debuts Then Deletes the Worst ‘Agatha’ Retitle Yet
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision
Category: TV
TV
Marvel Debuts Then Deletes the Worst ‘Agatha’ Retitle Yet
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 13, 2024
Read Article Did ‘Doctor Who’ Just Confirm That ‘Star Trek’ Is Real!?
the doctor holding something and ruby looking at it
Category: TV
TV
Did ‘Doctor Who’ Just Confirm That ‘Star Trek’ Is Real!?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who Is Colin In Bridgerton Season 3? Explained
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
Who Is Colin In Bridgerton Season 3? Explained
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 13, 2024
Read Article Behold, a New ‘Dune: Prophecy’ Emerges!
Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica in 'Dune: Part Two'
Category: TV
TV
Behold, a New ‘Dune: Prophecy’ Emerges!
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 13, 2024
Read Article Should ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Keep Delaying the Inevitable?
Delainey Hayles as Claudia in 'Interview With the Vampire' season 2
Category: TV
TV
Should ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Keep Delaying the Inevitable?
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 13, 2024
Read Article Marvel Debuts Then Deletes the Worst ‘Agatha’ Retitle Yet
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision
Category: TV
TV
Marvel Debuts Then Deletes the Worst ‘Agatha’ Retitle Yet
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 13, 2024
Read Article Did ‘Doctor Who’ Just Confirm That ‘Star Trek’ Is Real!?
the doctor holding something and ruby looking at it
Category: TV
TV
Did ‘Doctor Who’ Just Confirm That ‘Star Trek’ Is Real!?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 13, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.