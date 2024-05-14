‘Doctor Who’ Is Back and We Can’t Wait for the Next Episode!

Are you excited?! Doctor Who is back with Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, traveling all of time and space with his latest companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). With each new episode, we explore more of their dynamic and see what mysteries Ruby’s life holds for the Doctor to figure out.

Now that we’re back in the thick of it, you might want to know when the next episode is going to air. Unlike the old days (or at least the 2005 era when Americans had to wait forever for the new episode of the series), everyone can watch Doctor Who at the same time. The next episode, titled “Boom,” is set to release on May 17 at 7PM ET on Disney+ and at 12AM BST on May 18 in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer.

The synopsis for “Boom” is as follows: “Caught in the middle of a devastating war on Kastarion 3, the Doctor is trapped when he steps on a landmine. Can he save himself and Ruby, plus the entire planet … without moving?”

The exciting part about “Boom” is that it is written by Steven Moffat! Moffat, who was the showrunner for Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi’s seasons, had previously written episodes for Russell T Davies’ first run as well. Most notably, Moffat is the one who wrote “Blink” and introduced the world to the Weeping Angels.

We are really getting thrown into the mess of it all with this season of Doctor Who. Jinx Monsoon as Maestro, the Beatles in the second episode, and now a Moffat story? What a time to be a Whovian! At least we don’t have to wait long. Get ready to jump into the TARDIS with the Doctor on May 17 for all the goodies that Davies, Gatwa, and this Moffat episode have in store for us.

