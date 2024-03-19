The Best, Albeit Most Divisive, ‘Doctor Who’ Writer Is Back

I am a proud apologist of the Steven Moffat era of Doctor Who. So the idea that he is going to head back to the series to write for Ncuti Gatwa is something that made my hearts soar. He is, after all, the best to do it. This news? Thrilling.

The Doctor Who website gave details about Moffat’s return. Moffat himself spoke about the return, saying, “Yes, okay, fair enough – apologies to everyone I’ve very slightly misled – I am in fact writing an episode of the series of Doctor Who. Exactly like I said I never would. What can I tell you? There was begging, there was pleading but finally Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden. Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor I couldn’t be happier. Sorry I was a bit reticent on the subject for so long. It was all part of an elaborate plan that would have delighted millions but at the last minute I forgot what it was.”

Julie-Anne Robinson, who is directing Moffat’s episode for the 15th Doctor, also spoke about joining the series: “It was a tremendous honour to direct episodes of Doctor Who for the BBC and Disney+. This beloved franchise is 60 years old and still going strong. It is part of our collective memory as Brits. I’ve always admired Russell T Davies and Ncuti Gatwa is an unbelievably talented actor who has stepped into the role of the Fifteenth Doctor effortlessly, alongside the equally talented Millie Gibson. Steven Moffat gave me an intense challenge as a director. I asked him for a keyword to describe the overall tone of the episode he said: ‘Hitchcock’. I can’t wait to see what everyone thinks. I’m grateful to Bad Wolf, the BBC and Disney+. It was an incredible experience.”

Some people hate the Moffat era. I do not understand those people

I owe a lot to Moffat’s era on Doctor Who. It inspired me to follow my dreams and move to New York to pursue a career in entertainment, gave me my deep love of Matt Smith, and really changed how the show functions. Gone were the “monsters of the week” only vibes and instead, we had an overarching theme to really drive home the adventures of the Doctor and his companions. We got Clara Oswald, Bill Potts, and Amy Pond, and every second spent with them was a gift to me.

So knowing that Moffat is back for an episode (which he also did in the original run of Russell T. Davies with episodes like “Blink”) makes me hopeful for the future of Doctor Who. Maybe we will forever be in this RTD/Moffat cycle for the rest of the show’s life, and personally? I love it.

I’m very happy that Moffat is returning to the series, and I cannot wait to see more of Gatwa’s Doctor. Doctor Who returns on Disney+ on May 10.

