I need to find some wealthy friends or Hutts to take me to Disney World Resort’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel package—because otherwise, like most people in this solar system, I’ll never be able to afford it. For two whole nights, the “immersive adventure voyage” costs upwards of $6,000 dollars (for four people, $4,809 for two). So maybe I’ll get to go experience the magic of the galaxy far, far away when I sell my liver.

According to io9, the package includes that two-night stay plus meals (sans alcohol) and some activities, and the hotel is attached to the Hollywood Studios Park that is currently home to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge park. As described on Disney’s website, the getaway sounds like a dream for Star Wars fans, which is what makes the prohibitive cost so disappointing. Regular Disney vacations aren’t cheap, with a baseline package vacation around $5000 for a family of four. But that’s for five nights inclusive at the parks and resorts. You’re only at the Starcruiser for two nights.

In a cinematic universe where many of our heroes are characters like Han Solo who basically steal from the rich and folks fly around in broken-down freighters, it is more than a little ironic that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is this expensive. Get ready to stay in “well-appointed cabins and suites, each one radiating an atmosphere of elegance, style, comfort and exclusivity,” just like the farm where Luke Skywalker grew up.

In new details released about the hotel, it is described as “part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game.” That’s fine and dandy, we want to do that. What we don’t want is this price tag. Two people to a room will cost $4,809. Three guests (two adults and one child) is $5,299, and then if you’re three adults and just one child, the four guest room is $5,999. No matter what, you’re spending well over $1,000 for two nights. And what happens if you have more than one child? Unclear, but we’re sure it’s pricey.

Here’s what you’ll get for all those credits: “Every Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package includes a two-night stay in a well-appointed cabin or suite, meals (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages) and the opportunity to live your Star Wars story through exclusive experiences, missions and activities,” says the website. You also get access to the park, which normally runs $109 dollars per day. “The vacation adventure also includes entry to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge—as well as the rest of Disney’s Hollywood Studios—for your planetary excursion to Batuu. Valet parking is also included.”

I’m sure for Star Wars fans—and Star Wars-unaware kids who get taken there by Star Wars fan parents—the experience will be a ton of fun. Who doesn’t want to essentially roleplay and participate in a Star Wars interactive world in luxe surroundings? But the off-the-walls pricing means the Galactic Starcruiser isn’t open to many. Weird for a building named after ships that participated in rebellion and resistance.

Will I ever be able to afford to go and experience the magic of interactive Star Wars without breaking my bank? Who is going to be able to do this and not worry they wasted money? Guess I’ll just have to be the Han Solo of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and smuggle myself in.

