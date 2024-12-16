‘Discussing consciousness and video games’: Elon Musk weirdly bonds with one of Trump’s sons

Elon Musk and his mother claim he is bonding with Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, as Musk’s weird fixation on the Trump family continues.

Musk has raised eyebrows with his apparent desire to become an honorary member of the Trump family. Since Trump won re-election, the Tesla founder has rarely left his side. He has become a seemingly permanent fixture at Mar-a-Lago and tagged along with Trump everywhere the president-elect goes, including sitting in on his phone calls with foreign leaders. Not only has his constant presence allegedly stirred annoyance from Trump’s inner circle, but it has sparked concerns among citizens. After all, no one elected Musk president, making it quite strange that he almost appears to be acting like a co-president. He has grand plans for cutting and potentially totally restructuring the government while also acting as Trump’s political enforcer and threatening any politician who doesn’t agree with everything Trump says.

The strange thing is that Musk seems determined to weasel his way not just into the White House but also into Trump’s personal life. He has declared himself Trump’s “best friend,” posed for photos with Trump’s family, and now claims he’s bonding with Barron.

Elon Musk and his mom claim he’s bonding with Barron Trump

Musk won’t be beating allegations that he’s Trump’s First Lady anytime soon since his relationship with Trump has progressed to the stage where he tries to win over Trump’s children. The Tesla CEO had the opportunity to meet Trump’s youngest son at Thanksgiving. Musk sat at a table with Trump and Barron during the family’s Thanksgiving celebration at Mar-a-Lago. A video from the night sees Musk and Trump cringily dancing to Y-M-C-A while Barron looks on, seemingly embarrassed. According to Musk and Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, though, he and Barron are also becoming best friends.

Recently, Maye spoke to Fox‘s Neil Cavuto about what Musk and Barron discussed over Thanksgiving dinner. She stated, “They were discussing all the different planets and why Mars is the best place to start a new civilization. And I was very impressed with him, too.” Maye reshared the interview on X, where she gushed about Barron, who she described as “6‘9“, smart, sweet, and a gentleman.” She mentions how he and Musk were “talking for quite a while,” and she was “fascinated” by “his vast knowledge of planets.”

Today I had a lovely interview with Neil Cavuto on @foxbusiness @TeamCavuto ❤️??

I shared the story about Barron Trump, 6‘9“, smart, sweet, and a gentleman. What really fascinated me was his vast knowledge of planets. This kept him and @elonmusk talking for quite a while. I… pic.twitter.com/k35mO2e8Tr — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) December 13, 2024

Shortly after Thanksgiving, Musk also addressed his meeting with Barron, claiming they were “discussing consciousness & video games.”

I was discussing consciousness & video games with Barron — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2024

Interestingly, while Maye and Musk gushed about bonding with Barron and having a lovely time with the Trumps on Thanksgiving, neither made any mention of Musk’s 12 children. It’s unclear why the father of 12 wasn’t with any of his children on Thanksgiving, especially since he’s constantly preaching about the importance of having children. One of his children, Vivian Jenna Wilson, claimed that he was an absent father and was cold and cruel when he was around, making it strange that he’s so invested in bonding with Barron rather than mending his relationship with his own children. It’s likely his interest in Barron is more about getting attention than actually bonding.

Musk can brag about his friendship with Trump all he wants, but he and his mother trying to use Trump’s 18-year-old child for attention is quite strange.

