‘People have been brainwashed’: Elon Musk insults women’s right to choose despite having too many kids himself

Elon Musk continues raging over women’s right to choose whether to have children instead of worrying about the fact he has too many kids himself and has been called out by his daughter for being an absent father.

Like most conservatives, Musk is obsessed with pushing pregnancy and child-rearing on women. Conservatives claim they’re deeply concerned about the declining birth rate, although many question if the true motive is simply trying to control women. A key sign that they’re not actually concerned about the U.S. population declining is that they’re staunchly opposed to immigration, which could be a key solution to maintaining demographic balance and ensuring population growth through the next century. Of course, conservatives choose to willfully ignore this solution, preferring to pressure and shame women into having as many children as possible. Conservatives don’t even try to hide that they care about quantity over quality. Both Vice President-elect J. D. Vance and Musk have criticized and insulted women for simply considering things like childcare costs or climate change before having kids.

However, Musk is living proof that there is such a thing as having too many kids and that parents having children merely for the sake of numbers is very sad and shouldn’t be glorified.

Elon Musk continues fearmongering about the birth rate

Recently, Musk reshared a post on X pushing for people to have children. In the caption, he wrote dramatically, “People have been brainwashed into civilizational suicide.” Meanwhile, the post he shared is quite an extreme argument that tries to paint people having more freedom to choose as people being “brainwashed” into thinking that children are a “burden” or that having careers is more fulfilling than being a parent. It even criticizes people for choosing not to have children for financial reasons, bizarrely claiming, “Having children is as expensive as you choose to make it.”

People have been brainwashed into civilizational suicide https://t.co/yhNyGGBcwE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2024

It’s interesting how conservatives are so quick to point fingers at people who don’t have children but don’t seem to realize there’s another end of the spectrum: people who have too many children. One would argue that having too many children is far more dangerous and concerning than having, subjectively, too few children. After all, people who don’t have children literally aren’t hurting anyone. However, when we have parents with an outrageous number of children, like 20, that’s 20 whole human lives that are being impacted. In Musk’s case, he has 12 children. Meanwhile, there is evidence that he has been unable to effectively parent his children because he has too many.

Musk is estranged from his daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, who confirmed he was an absent father to her and her siblings. When he was around, she described him as “cold,” “uncaring,” and “narcissistic.” Despite being absent and cruel, Musk has talked publicly about Wilson and exploited her to push his own transphobic viewpoints. He’s far from the only person who has raised concerns over parents having children for the sake of numbers rather than actual parental instinct.

The Duggars, who got a reality TV show for having 19 kids, were found to have covered up that their eldest son abused his sisters and raised their children in the extreme beliefs of the fundamentalist cult IBLP. Ruby Franke, who gained fame for sharing her “traditional” life as a mother of six children, was imprisoned on charges of aggravated child abuse. The Turpin parents, who had 13 children, are responsible for one of the worst child abuse cases in modern history. Tara Westover was raised in a family with seven children whose parents denied them an education or medical care. The list goes on and on, and it’s clearly not a coincidence that some of the worst cases of abuse come from large families who had children for status, ego, or because their beliefs made them feel obligated to do so.

Something much scarier than the declining birth rate is the thought of a whole future generation of children who are raised in homes where they’re treated like numbers to inflate their parent’s egos instead of being raised in homes where they were genuinely wanted, loved, and supported.

