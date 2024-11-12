‘Mrs. Trump certainly looks a little different these days’: The internet knows who Trump’s real First Lady is

With reports that Melania Trump has rejected a meeting with Dr. Jill Biden and may not reside full-time at the White House, it appears Donald Trump has found a new First Lady in Elon Musk.

It can’t be denied that, since going full MAGA, Musk has been at Trump’s side far more frequently than Melania. Following his presidential re-election, Trump spent some time with his family, including his son, Donald Trump, Jr., and granddaughter, Kai Trump. While Melania is absent from the photos, one of them sees Musk posing with Trump’s family and holding his four-year-old son. According to Kai, Musk has already attained “uncle” status in the family. It’s not surprising that Trump has already welcomed Musk into his family. During his campaign, the tech mogul quickly arose as one of Trump’s biggest cheerleaders.

Musk largely transformed Twitter into a right-wing propaganda tool, utilizing the platform to spread right-wing conspiracy theories and openly support MAGA despite initially promising the platform would be politically neutral. He raised eyebrows when he began promising $1 million a day for voters to sign his pro-Trump PCA and when claims arose that he somehow tapped into the election results four hours earlier than the public. Now that Trump is president, Musk is not only a billionaire tech mogul but is also close friends with the President of the United States. Although some are still waiting to learn about Musk’s official position in the Trump administration, some internet users are pretty sure they know his unofficial role.

The internet dubs Elon Musk the new “Mrs. Trump”

On social media, many have identified Musk as Trump’s new First Lady. Users have poked fun at his “pick me” energy and Trump cheerleading by dubbing him “Mrs. Trump” and “Elonia.” A few have even taken to photoshopping Musk’s face on Melania. While the jokes and memes are quite humorous, they have an element of truth. During the campaign, Melania’s absence and proclamation that she supports abortion rights led to much scrutiny and even conspiracy theories that Trump hired an extra to pose as his wife on Election Day.

However, Musk fits the role of a supportive First Lady to a T. He wears his MAGA hat on his social media profiles, posts about Trump multiple times a day, reshares all of Trump’s photos, and gushes over everything Trump does, even something as small as talking to people. Not only that, but he’s just seemingly always there. Wherever Trump is, there’s a good chance Elon Musk is there. He’s in Trump’s home, posing with Trump’s family, listening in on Trump’s calls with foreign leaders, weighing in on every one of Trump’s staffing choices, and so forth. Since J. D. Vance has already taken the role of Vice President, it seems Musk must be vying for First Lady. Some social media users have already started congratulating him on the role.

One user, though, suggested that the internet has it wrong and that Trump is really the First Lady of President Musk.

Jokes aside, Musk’s constant presence in Trump’s life post-election is getting a little strange. The pair are clearly closer than mere friends or allies when Musk sits and chimes in on Trump’s calls with world leaders. He seems like a far more serious confidant and partner than either Melania or Vance, which is strange for someone who isn’t family and hasn’t even been officially appointed to a role in Trump’s cabinet. Either Musk is really just that desperate to be Trump’s First Lady and cheerleader, or the two are up to something.

