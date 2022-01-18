The First Chaos-Filled Trailer for ‘The Boys’ Animated Spinoff ‘Diabolical’ Is Here

It’s a long wait until June 2022 when Amazon’s smash hit superhero series ‘The Boys’ returns for its third season. But until summer comes, the creative team behind the irreverent series are hard at work on various spinoff series.

Amazon just dropped the first teaser for The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated anthology series of eight 12-14 minute episodes that will each feature a unique animations style. The series will feature comedians and comic creators like Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland, Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

The teaser features a retro animation style reminiscent of Chuck Jones meets Animaniacs meets the gratuitous violence and chaos we’ve come to expect from the world of ‘The Boys’. The clip sees an adorable baby decimate a SWAT team with her laser eyes, much like the experimental babies injected with Compound V in the original series.

The Boys is based on the bestselling comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, which Amazon adapted for television in 2019. The Boys’ second season holds a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and is one of Amazon’s most-watched series to date.

The series will be animated by Titmouse Studios (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Hulu’s Animaniacs reboot). And Diabolical isn’t the only spinoff of The Boys in the works. An untitled spinoff is was just ordered to series from showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter), which follows students at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International, naturally).

The series is described as an “irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games— with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”

The Boys’ executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke said of the series, “Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own. It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes.” He added, “Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun-off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!”

In addition to both spinoffs, Amazon and The Boys have released video segments from the Vought News Network channel on YouTube, a spoof of Tucker Carlson and other Fox News talking heads called ‘Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman’. The series sees Coleman (Matthew Edison) teasing plot points for season three, along with some very funny commercial spoofs.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical premieres on March 4, 2022.

