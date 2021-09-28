Live-action Star Wars series Andor has reportedly wrapped filming, according to star Diego Luna, and he’s giving us some insight into the Disney+ series. Based on Luna’s character of Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the series is going to give us a deeper look into the character that we only got a brief look at as he joined Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso in stealing the plans for the Death Star.

Talking with Deadline, Luna seems beyond excited to be back in the world of Star Wars and bringing Cassian to life again, but he also has given us all an interesting look into the series—mainly that we are going to see some familiar faces which has me in a tailspin trying to figure out who is going to show up.

“You’ll definitely see familiar faces. I can tell you about this project like no other because I can’t spoil the ending if you’ve seen [Stars Wars: Rogue One] already. No matter what I say, I can’t ruin the ending,” Luna said, which then got the wheels turning in the minds of Star Wars fans everywhere.

We already know that Rogue One gave us more of Bail Organa and Mon Mothma, but now we could see anyone from Rogue One itself, or maybe Cassian meets up with Obi-Wan Kenobi since, throughout Cassian’s storyline, Obi-Wan is still alive on Tatooine. There are so many possibilities, and since we know so little about Cassian Andor, these “familiar faces” could help fill out the world we walk into with Rogue One.

That doesn’t mean that Luna gave too much away, though. Like any good star of the Star Wars franchise, he’s not spilling the beans but has mastered the art of giving us a little tease on what we can expect to see when we get to ass Cassian Andor once again.

“To be honest, it’s been such a blessing to do this job and to do it under these circumstances,” he said. “I had the chance to work with a team that I couldn’t be more proud of and admire more. It’s a hard-core moment to be out there shooting, and we were really lucky. We’re done with the shooting now and getting it ready for audiences to see it.” Continuing to say: “While I can’t say much, what I can tell you is that the experience was literally a transformation for me. It’s something that I really wanted to do and that I thought I was not going to be able to do. I’m more than happy.”

Disney+ is giving us another look into these characters that we might now have gotten otherwise. We’re coming back to Cassian’s story and if we get a little of Bail Organa along the way, I’m not going to complain about it.

