‘Didn’t trust him’: Mark Cuban defends Harris campaign not wanting to talk to Elon Musk

Mark Cuban quickly corrected a misleading headline regarding a meeting that he wanted to set up between Kamala Harris and Elon Musk.

Recommended Videos

The headline from The Hill wrote, “Cuban says Harris campaign rejected live X interview with Musk.” It was said in the article that Cuban that he could “try to facilitate” a meeting between Vice President Kamala Harris and Elon Musk. There was a clear mismatch between the headline and the article, which suggested Harris turned down an interview from Musk.

Cuban took to Twitter and said, “No. That is not what I said. I said that I asked them if they would be interested in talking to Elon. They said they would, but they didn’t trust him not to disclose on X what was said.” What Cuban tried to facilitate was a meeting, not a public interview for social media to feast upon. Cuban has been vocal about his criticisms against Trump and has also been an active supporter of Harris’ campaign.

Mark Cuban: “I've known Trump for 25 years…He is the most unethical, lacks character, dishonest person I've ever done business with”



pic.twitter.com/jUIthSbqoB — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 20, 2024

Harris is scared?

No. That is not what I said. I said that I asked them if they would be interested in talking to elon. They said they would, but they didn’t trust him not to disclose on X, what was said https://t.co/pTsWpF3Viq — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 21, 2024

Despite Cuban’s clarification, other Twitter users against Harris came up with their own theories. A reply from Cuban’s callout said, “So the headline should read, “The Kamala Harris campaign rejected even talking to Elon because they were scared?” Cuban responded, “Scared, no. Didn’t trust him to keep a private conversation private, yes.”

Scared No. Didn’t trust him to keep a private conversation private. Yes. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 21, 2024

Others accused Harris of being afraid of unscripted interviews or hiding information she shouldn’t.

Kamala is terrified of unscripted interviews. Everyone knows this… — The Drunk Idiot (@TheRealGameGod) October 21, 2024

Why would they be worried about him telling us what happened? Trump and Elon talked in front of the whole world for hours — George (@BehizyTweets) October 21, 2024

Tensions are high between Harris and Trump. Trump has also repeatedly badmouthed the Vice President in his rallies and social media posts. Musk, on the other hand, has been actively endorsing Trump. Distrust of Musk is a natural response from the Harris team—especially when the tech billionaire has repeatedly joked about Harris being assassinated.

Moreover, in a private conversation, it’s assumed that words exchanged between the parties don’t leave the room. Regardless of what’s said between Harris and Musk—whether it’s campaign strategy or personal information—it should be protected information.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy