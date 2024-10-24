LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Mark Cuban attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on May 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) OAKS, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 18: SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk takes a sip of water during a town hall for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center & Fairgrounds on October 18, 2024 in Oaks, Pennsylvania. Musk is campaigning for former U.S. President Donald Trump and is urging his supporters to take advantage of absentee and early voting in what is expected to be a tight race in Pennsylvania. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
‘Didn’t trust him’: Mark Cuban defends Harris campaign not wanting to talk to Elon Musk

Vanessa Esguerra
Oct 24, 2024

Mark Cuban quickly corrected a misleading headline regarding a meeting that he wanted to set up between Kamala Harris and Elon Musk.

The headline from The Hill wrote, “Cuban says Harris campaign rejected live X interview with Musk.” It was said in the article that Cuban that he could “try to facilitate” a meeting between Vice President Kamala Harris and Elon Musk. There was a clear mismatch between the headline and the article, which suggested Harris turned down an interview from Musk.

Cuban took to Twitter and said, “No. That is not what I said. I said that I asked them if they would be interested in talking to Elon. They said they would, but they didn’t trust him not to disclose on X what was said.” What Cuban tried to facilitate was a meeting, not a public interview for social media to feast upon. Cuban has been vocal about his criticisms against Trump and has also been an active supporter of Harris’ campaign.

Harris is scared?

Despite Cuban’s clarification, other Twitter users against Harris came up with their own theories. A reply from Cuban’s callout said, “So the headline should read, “The Kamala Harris campaign rejected even talking to Elon because they were scared?” Cuban responded, “Scared, no. Didn’t trust him to keep a private conversation private, yes.”

Others accused Harris of being afraid of unscripted interviews or hiding information she shouldn’t.

Tensions are high between Harris and Trump. Trump has also repeatedly badmouthed the Vice President in his rallies and social media posts. Musk, on the other hand, has been actively endorsing Trump. Distrust of Musk is a natural response from the Harris team—especially when the tech billionaire has repeatedly joked about Harris being assassinated.

Moreover, in a private conversation, it’s assumed that words exchanged between the parties don’t leave the room. Regardless of what’s said between Harris and Musk—whether it’s campaign strategy or personal information—it should be protected information.

