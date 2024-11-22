‘Didn’t he publicly disavow that?’: Project 2025 contributors to be part of key Trump administration positions

Donald Trump has repeatedly denied involvement with Project 2025. Despite this, several of his chosen cabinet members are affiliated with Project 2025 and its initiator, The Heritage Foundation.

Russell Vought will become the director of the Office of Management and Budget. Although he held the same position from the first Trump term, Vought is also one of the pioneers of Project 2025. Vought advocates for more presidential control over federal agencies in his war against ‘wokeness.’

The connection between Trump and Projection 2025 hasn’t been formally confirmed. Nevertheless, many have been speculating since his presidential campaign. To those people, Vought’s appointment wasn’t a surprising development. One tweet pointed out, “Didn’t he publicly disavow that? Strange, another lie the orange man’s cult swallowed whole.” Other Twitter users also pointed out that MAGA followers consistently said that Trump and Project 2025 had no links. With Trump’s recent appointments, this defense from Trump supporters wasn’t as strong as before.

Too many connections to count as a coincidence

Vought is not the only appointee with ties to Project 2025, though. Several Project 2025 authors will play key roles in the Trump administration.

Trump’s chosen Federal Communications Commission Chairman, Brendan Carr, was also a Project 2025 author who has close ties with Starlink. Conflict of interest aside, Carr also wants to end Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts by the FCC. John Ratcliffe, who will be Trump’s incoming CIA director, was listed as a contributor to Project 2025. Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s soon-to-be White House Press Secretary, is credited as an instructor in a Project 2025 course called “Conservative Governance 101.”

Outside of Project 2025 itself, Thomas Homan, who is Trump’s chosen border czar, is part of The Heritage Foundation. Homan is credited as a Visiting Fellow by The Heritage Foundation and often writes about his views on immigration on their page. Project 2025 is no longer just a nightmarish conservative agenda. It can be a distant reality.

