Marvel’s Kevin Feige Has Me Thinking About a Spider-Man/Daredevil Team-Up

It was a big weekend for fans of the New York-based superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At Marvel’s big panel on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, we got to learn about the new series Daredevil: Born Again that seems to promise a larger return to our favorite Catholic boy, Matt Murdock. On top of that, it seemed as if Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was maybe promising an interesting future for some of our NYC team.

Talking with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz, Feige gave us a lot of information about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one brief quote. He broke down Ryan Gosling’s dream of joining the MCU as Ghost Rider, talked about Harry Styles as Eros, and to the gears in my brain, he called out both Daredevil and Spider-Man as their “street level” team.

“The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us,” said Feige. “You’re talking about Ghost Rider, we’ve got Blade, we’ve got Doctor Strange with the supernatural angles, we’ve got the street level with our announcement of Daredevil and of course, Spider-Man, and cosmic, and that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live.”

Now, that doesn’t exactly mean that Matt and Peter will be working side-by-side, but the fact that the two of them were shouted out together as the street-level heroes is a bit surprising, especially since we’ve seen other street side players in things like Hawkeye and even The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. So both Daredevil and Spider-Man getting callouts just makes me think of the possibilities of the two of them as a duo.

It wouldn’t be the first time

The thing about Daredevil and Spider-Man is that they share a big villain. I’m talking about Kingpin, of course. If you’re not as comic-savvy, you could still connect the two through the original Daredevil television series on Netflix and even the Ben Affleck movie mixed with Liev Schreiber’s take on the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and it’s abduntantly clear that they both have dealt with him in some capacity.

So, Kevin Feige saying that they are on the street level could just be his jump reaction of “Who is on Earth in a big city?” instead of thinking further than that, but saying those two specifically does get those of us who have longed for a Spider-Man and Daredevil team-up excited. It’s what frankly excited me most about Spidey joining the MCU. I like the idea of him getting to team up with characters and be a part of the Avengers more instead of just having standalone movies.

Not that I have a problem with the first two franchises for my sweet Peter Parker. I just like the idea of Spidey getting to play in a larger universe, and if that means that he gets to hang out more with Matt Murdock? All the better.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

