The wait to find out whether or not we’ll see Harry Styles again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has felt like ages. (I’m being dramatic. It’s been less than a year.) But the musician and actor made his debut in the MCU in Eternals last November, and it was a huge deal for him—mainly in that the internet was spoiled prior to the movie even being fully shown to critics because someone came out of the world premiere and tweeted it out into the cosmos as if it were a “scoop” when it was just … a spoiler.

Yes, I’m clearly still angry that I missed the opportunity to sit in a theater and get to scream over Harry Styles as Eros. It hurts me personally as a fan of Styles since his One Direction days, but it’s not the only time I’m going to see Styles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the possibilities of Eros are something that excite the company.

Talking with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz at San Diego Comic-Con, Feige broke down a lot of the future for the series, like Ryan Gosling’s desire to play Ghost Rider, the future of the “street level” heroes as well as the supernatural ones, and then, of course, Eros and Pip. “The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us,” said Feige. “You’re talking about Ghost Rider, we’ve got Blade, we’ve got Doctor Strange with the supernatural angles, we’ve got the street level with our announcement of Daredevil and of course, Spider-Man, and cosmic, and that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live.”

Harry in the cosmos

Breaking down the way that Feige talked about each of the characters he named, it seems as if the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting separated by which faction these characters fall into. For Styles as Eros, he’s part of the cosmos, which includes the Eternals and characters like Captain Marvel and what I would assume also includes Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Specifically saying the adventures of Eros and Pip (played by Patton Oswalt in Eternals), though, has me wondering just how much we can expect to see them show up.

As of right now, there’s nothing on the horizon for them in terms of a solo outing, so does Marvel have something else planned? I’d take a series of shorts that just feature the two running around all of space and getting to know them that way. Until we know more, though, at least it seems like Kevin Feige and company have plans for Harry Styles as Eros. Who knows? Maybe Yelena will get to meet Eros and fall in love and the two will get married and go meet Sersi and Steve Trevor in a cult … oh wait, that’s just the plot and cast of Don’t Worry Darling.

Are you excited to explore more of the cosmos with the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What about Eros and Pip’s adventures are the most exciting? Let us know in the comments below!

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

