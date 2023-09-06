‘Ahsoka’ Reminds Us That Death Is Never the End in Star Wars

The latest episode of Ahsoka is packed full of battles, tense standoffs, and classic Star Wars verbal sparring. Before we give too much away, be warned there are major spoilers ahead for all four episodes of Ahsoka that have aired so far, as well as for Star Wars Rebels.

The glimpse of the showdown between Ahsoka and Baylan Skoll that we got in the trailer for Ahsoka finally came to light in episode 4, with Lord Skoll determined to protect the map leading to Grand Admiral Thrawn’s whereabouts (for a vague “greater good”) and Lady Tano determined to either steal or destroy said map before the coordinates could be fully calculated. The climax of the battle left Ahsoka’s fate uncertain—but let’s dig into how it transpired first.

At first, Skoll didn’t seem keen on fighting Ahsoka, apparently weary of violence. Nonetheless, a sweet lightsaber battle naturally unfolded, with the pair pretty evenly matched. Ahsoka managed to rip the spherical map from its position, preventing it from transmitting coordinates to the mothership above and burning her hand in the process. Resuming her battle with Skoll, the map is left on the floor—unguarded.

Fresh from a battle with Sabine Wren wherein she escaped in a cloud of smoke, Shin Hati returns to the scene, sparking one of the first notes of genuine emotion from Ahsoka we’ve seen in four episodes. Fearing Sabine is dead, she furiously uses the Force against Shin, leaving her crumpled on the ground. However, this also leaves Ahsoka vulnerable to Skoll, forcing her back against a cliff’s edge.

Of course, Sabine isn’t dead and appears moments later, only to have to watch as Skoll forces Ahsoka over the cliff and into a stormy ocean below. Poor decisions were made (I said what I said) and Sabine hands over the map to leave with Shin and Skoll—leaving behind a dead Ahsoka?

No one’s truly dead in Star Wars

(Disney+)

Well, not quite. Simply disappearing over a cliff’s edge isn’t enough to have a secure death in a galaxy far, far away. We get a truly bizarre transition (even for Star Wars) at the end of the episode to confirm this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Ahsoka in her titular show.

She wakes up in the World Between Worlds, a mystical plane within the Force that acts as a meeting point for various doors and pathways. Ahsoka is standing on a glowing blue and white path herself, with a camera angle that just screams “someone is going to appear behind you, Ahsoka, turn around!”

And indeed, someone does appear, just after using his customary nickname for Ahsoka: Snips. It’s none other than Anakin Skywalker himself, de-aged and accompanied by Darth Vader’s theme.

So what does this mean for Ahsoka? Is she dead like Anakin? Not necessarily.

After all, Ahsoka has been to the World Between Worlds before, when Ezra Bridger pulls her from her fight with Vader to save her life. Both she and Ezra left again, well and truly alive. She could well be experiencing a form of near-death experience, getting close enough to death to journey to the World Between Worlds and meet Anakin.

If we’re going by fantasy tropes, perhaps she’ll have a choice to make about whether to return to her original world (a la Harry Potter or Supernatural). With four episodes left, what we can say for pretty certain is that this is unlikely to be the end of Ahsoka. Besides, that battle was not quite epic enough to take down this beloved character.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

