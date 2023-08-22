Is Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Really Back in ‘Ahsoka’?

The new Ahsoka trailer dropped recently and I was not ready. It was only a minute long, but what a glorious minute it was. I first became an Ahsoka Tano fan when I saw her in the excellent Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Ever since then, I had been praying for her triumphant return, which I got in Disney’s The Mandalorian, and now in her very own TV show. With that being said, one thing is currently on the minds of many Star Wars fans: is Hayden Christensen in Ahsoka?

Christensen, who played the iconic Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequels, recently returned to the role for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. And now he’s back for another round in Ahsoka, as revealed in the trailer for the series. We’re not given much to go off of in the teaser, but Christensen is there. He has a voiceover during a montage of Ahsoka in battle, saying “As your master, it’s my responsibility to prepare you.” Another line from him in the teaser is “Don’t be afraid. I know you can do this, Ahsoka.”

For those who aren’t familiar with Ahsoka’s journey in the Star Wars animated series, Anakin was Ahsoka’s mentor, taking her on as a Padawan learner, eventually leading to her becoming a Jedi. They didn’t always get along, often butting heads and getting pushy, but Anakin taught Ahsoka some of the most powerful Jedi techniques in existence. Ahsoka is a master at lightsaber dueling, and she can even deflect blaster shots with ease—a skill passed on from Anakin.

We don’t yet know the extent of Christensen’s role in the show, whether it’s a single flashback or a full return. However, it is quite clear that he will most likely have an important part to play in Ahsoka.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

