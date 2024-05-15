‘Dune: Prophecy’ Is Taking the Franchise Into Uncharted Territory

Warner Bros. is ramping up plans for its Dune franchise. After the success of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films, the story is expanding with the new Max series Dune: Prophecy. Sorry, you won’t see Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in this one.

It is pretty easy to figure out what you need to know about Dune before heading into Villenevue’s films. There is a whole book to explain everything that happens. Both Part One and Part Two were based on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune, published in 1965.

With Dune: Prophecy, we’re heading back to a time before Paul Atreides—10,000 years before, to be exact. Released in 2012, Sisterhood of Dune was written by Brian Herbert (son of the late Frank) and Kevin J. Anderson as part of the Great Schools of Dune prequel trilogy that focuses on the Bene Gesserit.

Whether we’ll see the Great Schools of Dune trilogy explored in other shows or if those stories show up in Prophecy, we don’t know yet. But if want to prepare for the new series, you can start by reading Sisterhood of Dune.

The official synopsis for Dune: Prophecy reads, “10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.”

What is Sisterhood of Dune about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Sisterhood of Dune, courtesy of Macmillan publishing:

It is eighty-three years after the last of the thinking machines were destroyed in the Battle of Corrin, after Faykan Butler took the name of Corrino and established himself as the first Emperor of a new Imperium. Great changes are brewing that will shape and twist all of humankind. The war hero Vorian Atreides has turned his back on politics and Salusa Secundus. The descendants of Abulurd Harkonnen Griffen and Valya have sworn vengeance against Vor, blaming him for the downfall of their fortunes. Raquella Berto-Anirul has formed the Bene Gesserit School on the jungle planet Rossak as the first Reverend Mother. The descendants of Aurelius Venport and Norma Cenva have built Venport Holdings, using mutated, spice-saturated Navigators who fly precursors of Heighliners. Gilbertus Albans, the ward of the hated Erasmus, is teaching humans to become Mentats…and hiding an unbelievable secret. The Butlerian movement, rabidly opposed to all forms of “dangerous technology,” is led by Manford Torondo and his devoted Swordmaster, Anari Idaho. And it is this group, so many decades after the defeat of the thinking machines, which begins to sweep across the known universe in mobs, millions strong, destroying everything in its path. Every one of these characters, and all of these groups, will become enmeshed in the contest between Reason and Faith. All of them will be forced to choose sides in the inevitable crusade that could destroy humankind forever….

If you want to get a jump on Dune: Prophecy, Sisterhood of Dune is where you need to start.

