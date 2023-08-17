Deranged Trump Fan Upset Over Fourth Indictment

I genuinely believe one of the signs of intelligence is knowing when to cut bait and run. Yes, I do realize this is simply a paraphrase of the classic Kenny Rogers song “The Gambler,” but it doesn’t make it any less true. With that in mind, Marjorie Taylor Greene still has her wagon hitched to Donald Trump’s rapidly combusting star. As a reminder, the former POTUS has over 100 criminal charges currently pending against him, with more possibly to come. That’s a lot! However, according to Greene, the latest indictment from Georgia is a sham for the flimsiest of reasons. Per The Hill:

In a series of other posts Tuesday, Greene, a close ally of Trump, railed against the indictment, writing: “Why hasn’t a Republican state AG or Republican county DA arrested Democrats for crimes they’ve committed? Ken Paxton was trying to until the Texas RINOs impeached him. Democrats have gone full communism and are playing for keeps, it’s time for Republicans to grow a spine.”

Another day, another MTG social media post where she uses words that don’t mean what she thinks they do.

Back to that bonkers-ness, yes, your eyes do not deceive you. Greene is absolutely advocating for political retaliation against the Democrats for nonexistent crimes because her favorite awful person, Donald Trump, has been indicted for very real (but alleged) crimes. I’ve long since stopped trying to put myself in Greene’s mindset. It’s very clear to me she is simply dumb and mean.

By the by, Ken Paxton is the super awful Texas Attorney General who got himself impeached by the Texas House (which is majority Republican) for allegations of corruption. His own office turned against him and went to the FBI with their allegations, so you know, not your run-of-the-mill political machinations. Plus, again, he’s a Republican who was impeached by the Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives, so this is not a kangaroo court of BS like Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy threatening to impeach President Joe Biden because he feels like it, and it will obviously help with fundraising goals. One might even accuse Greene of a Freudian slip here because she’s drawing parallels between two men who very much deserve what is happening to them.

Greene also doubled down on attacking anyone who dared try to distance themselves from Trump and his dogged determination to be as corrupt as possible, coming for the Lieutenant Governor of Georgia because he went out on a limb to say election intimidation is wrong. Per The Hill:

“For everyone outside of Georgia, this is our former Lt. Governor. We do not consider him [Duncan] relevant. He is not a leader by any means, no one listens to him or cares what he has to say,” Greene wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to a clip of Duncan’s Monday night interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. Responding to Trump’s latest indictment from a Georgia grand jury, Duncan told Collins the former president “did his most damage in Georgia” and “sucked the soul of the Republican party” in the state.

Yes, that’s right, Greene’s argument against the Lieutenant Governor’s criticism of Trump essentially amounts to a weak, Mean Girls-inspired “he doesn’t even go here.” This is hilarious because he was elected by everyone in the state, while Greene only holds office because she represents a single district within Georgia, an irony I’m sure is lost upon her because self-reflection is simply not in her nature.

Look, on some level, I appreciate that I am only feeding the attention-seeking machine Greene has built for herself. However, she says such dumb and objectively wrong s**t so often that I also feel it’s important to point at her and call her an idiot from time to time because lies can be repeated as facts so much that occasionally they get accepted as such. There are no winners here, but there are certainly a lot of losers in this story specifically. I just look forward to the day Marjorie Taylor Greene gets relegated to the dustbin of history; by which I mean her own show on Newsmax and out of the federal government forever. Maybe she’ll go into a prolonged period of mourning and remove herself from the public eye once Trump finally goes to prison for his alleged crimes. Probably not, but we can dream, can’t we?

(featured image: Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images)

