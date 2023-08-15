Ted Cruz Is Big Mad Donald Trump Keeps Getting Indicted for Crimes

Well, Texas Senator Ted Cruz is licking Donald Trump’s boots again. This time, he’s taken to Fox News to rant about how unfair it is that Trump keeps getting indicted for his accused crimes, and he’s incredibly upset that Trump is now at the “find out” stage of things. In particular, the fact he was just indicted on 41 charges in Georgia for election interference (among other crimes things) with 18 of the worst people anyone could know. See for yourself:

Cruz: This is Joe Biden and this is the Democrats weaponizing the justice system because they're afraid of the voters. This is disgraceful. It is wrong. It's an abuse of power by angry Democrats who have decided the rule of law doesn’t matter pic.twitter.com/EWhALmONtO — Acyn (@Acyn) August 15, 2023

Uh oh, Ted Cruz said he’s “pissed”! Don’t worry, though, because when Ted gets mad, he does absolutely nothing about it, as evidenced by how he’s standing there defending Trump with his whole chest, even though Trump made horrible comments about the way Cruz’s wife looked. Also, this man has children at home, and yet he has decided to prioritize his precious free time by getting angry at the thought of Trump getting indicted in the state of Georgia and going on Fox News and telling the world about it. Oof.

Call me kooky, but I genuinely don’t understand how any of this is weaponizing a justice system when Trump’s indictments are spread across multiple states and jurisdictions. The number of people required to pull off a conspiracy of that magnitude would be at least 19 people, and who is dumb enough to involve that many people in a criminal act?! Surely no one, right?

it’s insane that donald trump has more friends than me. i could never get 19 people together to engage in a criminal conspiracy — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) August 15, 2023

Trump has 91 criminal charges pending against him right now! 91! Do you realize that if you average that out against anyone who has ever been President of the United States, the role now has an average of approximately 2 criminal charges per president?! Take that in for a second, and then gather all your strength to point and laugh at Cruz being such a spineless weirdo that he took to Fox News to stamp his foot and whine about unfair it is that Trump’s actions are finally starting to have repercussions. Look, maybe it would be suspect if Trump were a normal candidate and all of a sudden, he was getting hit with multiple charges in multiple jurisdictions. However, we all saw that orange fascist monster try to tamper with the 2020 election in Georgia, and then we all heard the tape, too. Just like we all saw him try to incite violence on January 6th. The Republican propaganda machine is simply broken, here, that they’re trying to scream about how unfair it is when the entire world saw Trump commit many of the acts that has led to indictments, in real-time. It was less than three years ago; how could anyone forget?

At this point, Ted Cruz and pathetic are synonymous; however, it’s always nice to see him get on national TV and reinforce that with some well-timed tantrum throwing. Any day where Ted Cruz is upset is a good day in my book. Happy fourth (and counting) indictment of Donald Trump, everyone! (Ted Cruz especially!)

